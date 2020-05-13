Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes up from COVID-19 coma: ‘We are on our way’

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has woken up after being in a medically induced coma for weeks while battling COVID-19.
According to an update Tuesday from Cordero’s wife, dancer Amanda Kloots, and their baby boy, Elvis, the “Rock of Ages” star is slowly regaining mental consciousness. Last week, Cordero began to show “early signs” of waking up by tracking movement with his eyes.
“Dada is awake!” Kloots said in an Instagram video, cheering and laughing while bouncing a smiling Elvis on her hip. “He’s awake, guys. I asked the doctor today, I was like, ‘Can we say he’s awake?’ He is awake. It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes takes out all of his energy. But he is awake!”
In a follow-up post on her Instagram story, Kloots elaborated on her husband’s state. The fitness instructor has been updating her followers on his condition regularly since he went to the emergency room in late March.
While hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the Tony nominee has suffered multiple setbacks, including septic shock, blood clots, fungus in his lungs, a low blood count and a leg amputation.
“He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth,” Kloots continued Tuesday. “But he is following commands, which means mental status is coming back! This is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way.”
For the past several weeks, Kloots has been sharing uplifting song and dance videos with the hashtag #WakeUpNick — as have his castmates from “Waitress” and the Hollywood edition of “Rock of Ages.” On Tuesday, the hashtag changed to #NickIsWoke.
Upon hearing the “incredible news,” “Waitress” mastermind and COVID-19 survivor Sara Bareilles shared her excitement on Instagram.
“OVERJOYED!!!!” the Grammy winner wrote. “Nick is awake!!!!! Gaaahhhhhhh I am so happy!!!!”
Over the weekend Kloots shared her last photo taken with her husband and 11-month-old son, summarizing his long, difficult fight with the respiratory illness and thanking his many caregivers.
“This disease does not only effect old people. This is real,” she wrote. “A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through.”
View this post on Instagram
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick