Pacific Opera Project’s free ‘Magic Flute’ watch party: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

It’s-a-me, Papageno!

The world of 1990s-era Nintendo video games served as the setting for Pacific Opera Project’s 2019 reimagining of Mozart’s fantastical romantic fable “The Magic Flute.” Now the company is inviting you to join a free watch party for the family-friendly production, filmed at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, that also featured an English libretto by Scott Levin and POP artistic director Josh Shaw.

In addition to the on-stage shenanigans, there will be interviews with cast and crew members, a costume contest, drink recipes and more. The fun begins at 5 p.m. at facebook.com/pacificoperaproject and youtube.com.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Wednesday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Love, Loss & What I Wore”

Carol Kane, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lucy DeVito, Natasha Lyonne and Rosie O’Donnell share the stage in a 2017 production of Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron’s collection of monologues about women and their wardrobes. Available to stream until May 25. $10. 92y.org/love-loss-and-what-i-wore

“Holoscenes”

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams an archived performance of L.A.-based artist Lars Jan’s performance installation exploring the impact of climate change. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Free. facebook.com

“Asuka”

Ballet Hispánico hosts a watch party for a performance of choreographer Eduardo Vilaro’s 2011 work celebrating Celia Cruz, the late, great Queen of Salsa. A Q&A follows. 4 p.m. Wednesday. Free. ballethispanico.org/ and facebook.com/ballethispanico

“Singing What You Can’t Say: Musical Responses to Traumatic Events”

Dr. Lorry Black of the UCLA Lowell Milken Fund for American Jewish Music hosts a program of instrumental music and songs in Yiddish, English and French in this Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust presentation. 11 a.m. Wednesday. Free. facebook.com/Los-Angeles-Museum-of-the-Holocaust

“Il Triviatore”

Los Angeles Opera premieres this trivia challenge hosted by Nicholas Brownlee. Noon Wednesday. Free. laopera.org

At Home with Yuja Wang

The superstar concert pianist hosts an hour of curated musical selections. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Classical KUSC 91.5 FM and KUSC.org

“The Broadway Musical and America with Adam Epstein”

Pasadena Playhouse presents this 11-week webinar exploring classic musicals in their historical contexts. 5 p.m. Tuesdays through July 11. $99, $124. pasadenaplayhouse.org

