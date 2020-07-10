What’s on TV This Week: A ‘30 Rock’ reunion, ‘Brave New World’ and more

SUNDAY

Her stalker is gone but the threat lives on in the threequel “Obsession: Her Final Vengeance.” With Celeste Desjardins and Anastasia Phillips. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The crime drama “Hightown” ends its freshman season. Monica Raymond stars. 8 p.m. Starz

A strip club in rural Mississippi serves as the setting for the new adult-themed drama “P-Valley.” With Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton and Elarica Johnson. 9 p.m. Starz

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama “Snowpiercer” closes out its freshman season. With Jennifer Connelly and Leslie Odom Jr. 9 and 9:58 p.m. TNT

MONDAY

A Glasgow couple engage a local teen as a pregnancy surrogate in the new psychological thriller “The Nest.” With Martin Compston (“Line of Duty”), Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack. Anytime, Acorn TV

Country music’s finest are seen and heard in clips from specials past in the new retrospective “CMA Best of Fest.” Luke Bryan hosts and Darius Rucker, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini perform. 8 p.m. ABC

The proof is in the pudding in the season finale of the culinary competition “Big Time Bake.” With Buddy Valastro. 9 p.m. Food Network

Is this the party to whom I am speaking? Nick Cannon, Alyssa Milano and other stars dole out advice to regular folks like you and me in the new unscripted series “Celebrity Call Center.” 10:30 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

An ex-CIA analyst crunches the numbers, follows the money and chats up some major players in the illegal narcotics game to expose “The Business of Drugs” in this new docuseries. Anytime, Netflix

The documentary “We Are One” salutes activists around the world fighting for the cause of social justice. Anytime, Netflix

“Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser” catches the Kiwi comic cracking wise about sex and relationships in a new standup special. Anytime, Netflix

“Frontline” talks with soldiers, civilians, reporters and politicians as it looks back at the Iraq War and the subsequent rise and fall of the Islamic State in the new expanded episode “Once Upon a Time in Iraq.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Star Trek’s” Wil Wheaton, “Westworld’s” Evan Rachel Wood, et al., share their ups and downs growing up in the entertainment industry in the new documentary “Showbiz Kids.” 9 p.m. HBO

Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) faces a reckoning in the Season 2 finale of the true-crime anthology series “Dirty John.” 10 p.m. USA

WEDNESDAY

O “Brave New World,” that has such people in’t! Alden Ehrenreich, Demi Moore and “Downtown Abbey’s” Jessica Brown Findlay star in this new dystopian drama, inspired by Aldous Huxley’s classic sci-fi fable, that helps launch NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. Anytime, Peacock

The swimmer who fell from grace with the 2016 Olympics seeks a shot a redemption in the new unscripted series “In Deep with Ryan Lochte.” Anytime, Peacock

Shawn and Gus (James Roday, Dulé Hill) are back on the case — and this time, it’s personal! — in the new feature-length mystery comedy “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.” Anytime, Peacock

Divided we stand, “United We Fall” in this new family sitcom starring Will Sasso (“MadTV”), Christina Vidal Mitchell, Guillermo Diaz and Jane Curtin. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC

Local artists and cultural leaders discuss what the arts mean to them and to the community at large in the new series “Southland Sessions.” 8 p.m. KCET

Here come the brides and grooms as the reality series “Married at First Sight” returns for an 11th season. 8 p.m. Lifetime

There’s no snowman like the abominable snowman in the new cryptid-chasing special “The Yeti Lives.” 8 p.m. Travel Channel

Stork, schmork! The deliveries are nearly nonstop at a Montgomery, Ala., maternity ward in the new docuspecial “The Baby Factory: Alabama.” 10:05 p.m. Lifetime

THURSDAY

Unhappily married Nia Long comes to regret running into increasingly unhinged former flame Omar Epps in the new thriller “Fatal Affair.” With Stephen Bishop. Anytime, Netflix

A working-class woman (“Downton Abbey’s” Laura Carmichael) covets the life of a social media star (Jessica De Gouw) she meets by chance in the imported Aussie mystery drama “The Secrets She Keeps.” Anytime, Sundance Now

Good God, Lemon! Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and the rest of the gang are back in a very special one-off episode of the multi-Emmy-winning sitcom “30 Rock.” 8 p.m. NBC

The eliminations are final in the new slasher flick-inspired reality competition “Killer Camp.” With comic Bobby Mair as your host, Camp Counselor Bobby. 9 p.m. The CW

Decisions, decisions: Kristy must choose between the final two potential baby daddies or going it alone in the season finale of “Labor of Love.” 9 p.m. Fox

FRIDAY

The mystery drama “Absentia” starring “Castle’s” Stana Katic as a former FBI agent is back for Season 3. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is the basis for “Cursed,” a new fantasy drama inspired by Arthurian legend. Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”) stars. Anytime, Netflix

A wounded warrior and family man still has battles to fight after returning home from Afghanistan in the intimate documentary “Father Soldier Son.” Anytime, Netflix

The president’s gone crazy — crazy, I tells ya! — in the new thriller “The Current Occupant” on the horror anthology “Into the Dark.” “7th Heaven’s” Barry Watson stars. Anytime, Hulu

The new documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” celebrates the hip-hop improv troupe cofounded by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Anytime, Hulu

Go ahead, “Cake My Day.” One lucky child gets a very special birthday, with a little help from expert baker Amirah Kassem, in this new special. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Regina King, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Oh, Tessa Thompson, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Kerry Washington are among the famous faces featured in new episodes of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. KOCE

An African American family in Florida is rocked by tragedy in director Trey Edward Shults’ poignant 2019 drama “Waves.” With Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown. 8 p.m. Showtime

Summertime, and the living is easy in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of George Gershwin’s classic musical “Porgy and Bess” on a new “Great Performances at the Met.” Eric Owens and Angel Blue star. 9 p.m. KOCE

The unscripted series “Love After Lockup” returns for a third season. 9 p.m. WE

Lauren Cohan has a virtual visit with her “Walking Dead” costar Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton on the season finale of “Friday Night In with The Morgans.” 10 p.m. AMC

The new standup special “Esther Povitsky: Hot For My Name” catches the quirky comic visiting with her parents at their home in Skokie, Ill., as well as performing onstage. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Our hometown teams the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC face off on a football pitch in Florida — maybe — as MLS Soccer’s “MLS Is Back” tournament continues. 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Cynthia Erivo portrays badass abolitionist Harriet Tubman in director Kasi Lemmons’ 2019 historical drama “Harriet.” With Janelle Monáe and the aforementioned Leslie Odom Jr. 8 p.m. HBO

There’s grapes and wrath in the new thriller “Murder in the Vineyard.” With Helena Mattson and Emma Fuhrmann. 8 p.m. Lifetime