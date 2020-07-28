Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

‘Masked Singer’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ lead Emmy nominations for reality competition

“The Masked Singer” nabbed its first Emmy nomination in the reality competition category.
(Michael Becker / Fox)
By Ashley LeeStaff Writer 
July 28, 2020
9:11 AM
“The Masked Singer” nabbed an Emmy nomination in the reality competition program category, alongside relative newcomer “Nailed It!” as well as reigning champion “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and former winners “Top Chef” and “The Voice.”

This particular category has remained historically rigid. “The Amazing Race” has been nominated every year since the category came to be in 2003, and won 10 times. This is the first year that the CBS series did not get nominated in the category. CBS made the decision to postpone the show’s 32nd season, which had completed production prior to the pandemic and was originally scheduled to premiere in May, making it ineligible.

NBC’s “The Voice” has won four times (amid eight nominations) and Bravo’s “Top Chef” has won once (amid 13 nominations). VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” emerged victorious at the last two ceremonies, amid three nominations.

The 2020 Emmy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning by host Leslie Jones, alongside presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

Despite the countless onscreen competitions over the last 15 years, the category has only also recognized “Project Runway,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Survivor” and “The Apprentice.” The only exception had been last year’s newcomer “Nailed It!,” which scored its second nomination this year.

Additionally, Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” was nominated in the structured reality program category, alongside reigning champion “Queer Eye,” “Antiques Roadshow,” Shark Tank” and “A Brady Renovation.”

“We’re Here,” “Cheer,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” and “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night” were nominated in the unstructured reality program category.

More to come.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionEmmys
Ashley Lee

Ashley Lee is an entertainment news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a New York-based editor at the Hollywood Reporter, where she covered film festivals and awards shows, protested alongside Michael Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and got into the room where it happens for “Hamilton’s” Mike Pence moment. She also completed the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Critics Institute and Poynter’s Power of Diverse Voices workshop, and has written for the Washington Post, Backstage and Billboard, among others.

