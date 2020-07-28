‘Masked Singer’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ lead Emmy nominations for reality competition

“The Masked Singer” nabbed an Emmy nomination in the reality competition program category, alongside relative newcomer “Nailed It!” as well as reigning champion “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and former winners “Top Chef” and “The Voice.”

This particular category has remained historically rigid. “The Amazing Race” has been nominated every year since the category came to be in 2003, and won 10 times. This is the first year that the CBS series did not get nominated in the category. CBS made the decision to postpone the show’s 32nd season, which had completed production prior to the pandemic and was originally scheduled to premiere in May, making it ineligible.

NBC’s “The Voice” has won four times (amid eight nominations) and Bravo’s “Top Chef” has won once (amid 13 nominations). VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” emerged victorious at the last two ceremonies, amid three nominations.

Despite the countless onscreen competitions over the last 15 years, the category has only also recognized “Project Runway,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Survivor” and “The Apprentice.” The only exception had been last year’s newcomer “Nailed It!,” which scored its second nomination this year.

Additionally, Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” was nominated in the structured reality program category, alongside reigning champion “Queer Eye,” “Antiques Roadshow,” Shark Tank” and “A Brady Renovation.”

“We’re Here,” “Cheer,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” and “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night” were nominated in the unstructured reality program category.

