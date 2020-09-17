What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery,’ ‘Tenet’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you — we’ll update as new titles and showtimes for this week are added:

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$60-$160 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net

“Selena” plus selected short films and videos, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18-19

Drive-in at the Park/Castaic

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18-19

“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25

“Black Panther,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25

Drive-in at the Park/L.A. County District 2

Various locations, L.A.

Free; advance reservations required. driveinatthepark.com

“Black Panther,” 7 p.m. Sept. 26 (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall)

“Remember the Titans,” 7 p.m. Oct. 2 (Kenneth Hahn Park)

“Moana,” 7 p.m. Oct. 3 (Magic Johnson Park)

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25, $30 per car. eventbrite.com

“La Bamba,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Selena,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19-20

“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25

“La La Land,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-3

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Oct. 16-17

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m. Oct 16-17

“8th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival,” 7 p.m. Oct. 22

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 30-31

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-21

“Deadpool,” 10:05 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18-21

“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Sept 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21

“Stage Mother,” 10:20 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:40 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept 20-21

“Tenet,” 8, 8:30, 11 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:39, 8:15, 10:45 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Despicable Me,” 7 p.m. Sept. 17

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” 7 p.m. Sept 19

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. Sept. 23

“The Big Lebowski,” 7 p.m. Sept. 29

“Pretty Woman,” 7 p.m. Sept. 30

“Jerry Maguire,” 7 p.m. Oct. 1

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 8:10 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:50 p.m. Sept. 18-24

“The New Mutants,” 11 p.m. Sept. 18

“Tenet,” 7:50 and 11:20 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:40, 10:40 and 11:10 p.m. Sept. 18-24

Poolside Cinema at the Fairmont Miramar

101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Free with dinner at Fig restaurant; food and drink minimums apply. fairmont.com/santa-monica/activities/poolside-cinema/

“How to Train Your Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10

“Cheaper by the Dozen,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17

“Little Rascals,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 17

“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18

“Pulp Fiction,” 8:05 p.m. Sept. 19

Regency Theatres’ The Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“The Matrix,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17

“The Dark Knight,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18-19

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 8 p.m. Sep. 20

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-24

“Deadpool,” 9:55 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-24

“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-24

“No Escape,” 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Sept 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-24

“Tenet,” 8 and 10:50 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. Sept. 18-24

“Unhinged,” 10:10 p.m. Sept. 17

Sagebrush Cantina Movie Night

Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Road, Calabasas

$25 per car (maximum five people per car), plus $15 food and drink minimum per car; advance purchase required. sagebrushcantina.com

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Sept. 23

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16

“Child’s Play” (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17

“Poltergeist” (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23

Secret Movie Club/Downtown L.A.

Parking lot, 1027S. Los Angeles St., downtown L.A.

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“Tron” with “The Last Starfighter,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17

“The Who’s Tommy” with “Pink Floyd’s The Wall,” Sept. 24

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears Parking Lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“Grease” with “Dirty Dancing,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19

“Purple Rain” with “La La Land,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience

3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City

$16:50 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 8 p.m. Sept. 17

“Rent,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Mean Girls,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17

“Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Sonic the Hedgehog,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19

“Grease,” 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“The Dark Divide,” 7 p.m. Sept. 17

“Ava,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24

“12 Hour Shift,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1

“Shrek 2,” 6 p.m. Oct. 2

“She Is the Ocean,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 10

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“Ratatouille,” 6 p.m. Nov. 14

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“Kiss the Ground,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17

“Blowup,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Dead Calm,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19

“The Big Sleep” with “Double Indemnity,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25

“Truck Turner,” 8 p.m. Sept. 26

“Burn!,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2

“Breathless” (1983), 8 p.m. Oct. 3

“The Long Goodbye,” 8 p.m. Oct. 9

“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 8 p.m. Oct. 10

“Dawn of the Dead” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“Halloween” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Suspiria” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Young Frankenstein” with “Dead Alive,” 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17

“Deadpool,” 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18-21

“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and midnight Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21

“No Escape,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21

“Tenet,” 8 and 11 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Sept. 18-21

“Unhinged,” 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Alone,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 18; 11 p.m. Sept. 19; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 20; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 22; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:45 and 11 p.m. Sept. 19; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 11 p.m. Sept. 19; 7:45 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 7:45 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 0:45 p.m. Sept. 23

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 19, 23

“Cut Throat City,” 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17

“The Eight Hundred,” 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 19; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 7:45 p.m. Sept 21; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 23

“The Nest,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 18, 20, 22;

“No Escape,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 18; 11 p.m. Sept. 19; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23

“Unhinged,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 19; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 20; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 22; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 23

Yeti Film Tour: Drive-In Edition

Parking lot, 818 James M. Wood Blvd., downtown L.A.

$30-$60; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

Selected outdoor-adventure documentaries, 8 p.m.























