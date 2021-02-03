Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

‘It’s a golden morning’: The best reactions from the 2021 Golden Globe nominees

Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova dance
Golden Globe nominees Sacha Baron Cohen, left, and Maria Bakalova in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”
(Amazon Studios)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Good morning to everyone, especially this year’s Golden Globe nominees.

On behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson joined forces Wednesday morning to unveil the 2021 contenders for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Feb. 28 on NBC. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the virtual ceremony will honor a variety of artists and projects across film and TV.

Shortly after the categories were announced, several newly minted nominees penned celebratory messages in email and on social media reacting to the big news.

Among the top film nominees this year were “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Trial of the Chicago 7" and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” while “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso,” “Small Axe” and “Emily in Paris” pulled ahead in the TV categories.

Advertisement

Movies

Golden Globe nominations 2021: TV, film snubs and surprises

John David Washington and Zendaya touching faces in "Malcolm & Marie"

Movies

Golden Globe nominations 2021: TV, film snubs and surprises

‘Promising Young Woman’ surprises. ‘Minari’ and four excellent Black-led ensembles snubbed. And more.

More Coverage

Here’s the full list of nominations

“We’re so honoured — and just in case we don’t win any, I’ve already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results,” joked triple nominee and “Borat” mastermind Sacha Baron Cohen.

Here’s a roundup of other excited and grateful reactions, from “Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed and “Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda to “Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins and the cast of “Schitt’s Creek.”

Film

Viola Davis, lead actress (drama), “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Advertisement

Riz Ahmed, lead actor (drama), “Sound of Metal”

“Thank you HFPA for this incredible honour. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder’s daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support.”

Gary Oldman, lead actor (drama), “Mank”

Anthony Hopkins, lead actor (drama), “The Father”

Tahar Rahim, lead actor (drama), “The Mauritanian”

Advertisement

Maria Bakalova, lead actress (musical/comedy), “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, lead actress (musical/comedy), “Music”

Sacha Baron Cohen, lead actor (musical/comedy), “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and supporting actor, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, lead actor (musical/comedy), “Hamilton”

Advertisement

Michelle Pfeiffer, lead actress (musical/comedy), “French Exit”

“I am honored and grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition. The character of Frances Price began in the imagination of Patrick DeWitt, first appearing in his wonderfully funny and witty novel, and then his brilliant screenplay. Thank you to our incredible cast and crew, who were a dream to work with and I’m marveled by all of you. And most of all, thank you to our director Azazel Jacobs, who masterfully captured the tone and spirit of Frances’ story.“

Rosamund Pike, lead actress (musical/comedy), “I Care a Lot”

Jared Leto, supporting actor, “The Little Things”

Emerald Fennell, director, “Promising Young Woman”

Advertisement

Television

Daisy Edgar Jones, lead actress (limited series), “Normal People”

Shira Haas, lead actress (limited series), “Unorthodox”

Mark Ruffalo, lead actor (limited series), “I Know This Much Is True”

Bryan Cranston, lead actor (limited series), “Your Honor”

Advertisement

Emma Corrin, lead actress (drama), “The Crown”

Laura Linney, lead actress (drama), “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, lead actress (drama), “Ratched”

Bob Odenkirk, lead actor (drama), “Better Call Saul”

Advertisement

Lily Collins, lead actress (musical/comedy), “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, lead actress (musical/comedy), “The Flight Attendant”

Jane Levy, lead actress (musical/comedy), “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Elle Fanning, lead actress (musical/comedy), “The Great”

Advertisement

Nicholas Hoult, lead actor (musical/comedy), “The Great”

Eugene Levy, lead actor (musical/comedy), “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, lead actor (musical/comedy), “Ramy”

Gillian Anderson, supporting actress, “The Crown”

Advertisement

Julia Garner, supporting actress, “Ozark”

Cynthia Nixon, supporting actress, “Ratched”

John Boyega, supporting actor, “Small Axe”

Dan Levy, supporting actor, “Schitt’s Creek”

Entertainment & ArtsAwardsGolden Globes
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement