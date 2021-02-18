17 culture picks: A modern dance take on ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and more

Matthew Bourne, Ai Weiwei, Patton Oswalt, Los Angeles Opera and Japanese woodblock printing all make our weekly streaming list this weekend. Here’s the rundown of online concerts, theater, art and other culture for your viewing consideration, all times Pacific.

Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet”

Center Theatre Group streams a filmed production of the British choreographer’s modern-dress update of the Prokofiev ballet. 5 p.m. Thursday; 5 and 8 p.m. Friday; 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $10. centertheatregroup.org

Jazz at Lincoln Orchestra Septet With Wynton Marsalis

The ensemble performs the trumpet player and composer’s new work, “The Democracy! Suite” in this La Jolla Music Society presentation. 7 p.m. Saturday; available on demand through Feb. 23. Free. Register at ljms.org

“A Conversation With Ai Weiwei”

The artist and activist joins Skirball Cultural Center curator Yael Lipschutz for a virtual chat. 11 a.m. Sunday. Free. skirball.org, youtube.com

Patton Oswalt

The comic, actor and author returns in a live standup show to benefit the charity Alice’s Kids. 6 p.m. Friday. $20. rushtix.com

“Rianto: Hijrah”

Choreographer and dancer Rianto interrogates traditional and contemporary dance and gender fluidity in his native Indonesia in this collaboration with filmmaker Garin Nugroho. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $10. redcat.org

“Art”

International City Theatre in Long Beach opens its 36th season with a virtual production of Yasmina Reza‘s Tony-winning comedy about a dispute between three longtime friends about what is and isn’t art. Available on demand Thursdays-Sundays through March 7. $30 per household. ictlongbeach.org

“Death”

Los Angeles Opera streams this three-part digital short that tracks composer Tyshawn Sorey’s creation of a musical setting of a poem by Black poet Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906). With mezzo-soprano Amanda Lynn Bottoms and pianist Howard Watkins. Available anytime on demand beginning Friday. Free. laopera.org, facebook.com, youtube.com

“deader than dead”

The Hammer Museum in Westwood presents a conversation between dance artists Ligia Lewis and Mlondi Zondi, followed by Lewis in a filmed performance of this piece originally created for the Hammer’s Made in L.A. 2020 biennial. A Q&A follows. 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. hammer.ucla.edu

“Los Angeles Plays Itself”

The Autry Museum of the American West hosts a watch party for Thom Andersen’s exhaustive 2003 cinematic essay about the City of Angels on film from the silent era to the present day. 4 p.m. Saturday. Free. theautry.org

“Risk! Live!”

This storytelling series hosted by “The State” writer-actor Kevin Allison returns with a new Zoom show. It’s part of the 2021 First Person Arts Anthology Festival. 4 p.m. Friday. $29. firstpersonarts.org

“Third@First”

Organist Aaron Shows performs a belated Valentine’s Day-themed recital in a new installment of this concert series presented by the First United Methodist Church in Pasadena. 4 p.m. Saturday. Free. thirdatfirst.org, youtube.com

“Mars: An Artistic Mission”

California Art Club celebrates the deployment of NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover with this virtual exhibition of sci-fi-, fantasy- and science-themed paintings and imagery. The exhibit includes educational programming and art talks. Available through May 31. Free. californiaartclub.org

“Love, Locs and Liberation”

Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest 2021 continues with writer-performer Ella Turenne’s solo drama about Black women’s relationship with their hair. 6 p.m. Friday; available on demand for 48 hours. $15.99. whitefiretheatre.com

“Nature/Supernature: Visions of This World and Beyond in Japanese Woodblock Prints”

More than 60 examples of this ancient printing technique from the Scripps College collection go on display in this virtual exhibition presented by Japan House L.A. On view through May 31. Free. japanhousela.com

“The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence”

Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Md., and the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, N.J., present this virtual festival featuring readings of four works by the octogenarian African American playwright. Available on demand through Feb. 28. $17.50; festival pass, $60. roundhousetheatre.org

“That Pärt Feeling: The Universe of Arvo Pärt”

The Estonian minimalist composer is profiled in this 2019 documentary. Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

“Women in Science & Culture Celebration”

Chicana activist and artist Barbara Carrasco and seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones are among the honorees in this inaugural event presented by the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. 7 p.m. Thursday. $100 and up. nhm.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts-viewing recommendations are posted every Thursday.