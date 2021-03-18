18 culture picks: An operatic salute to RBG and a ‘West Wing’ reunion

See a reunion of “West Wing” stars, hear an operatic tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or step into Matthew Bourne’s “Red Shoes.” Here’s our rundown of this weekend’s online concerts, theater, art and other programming for your viewing consideration, all times Pacific.

“For the Love of Opera: Celebrating RBG’s 88th Birthday”

The late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a noted opera buff, is celebrated in a virtual concert featuring some of her favorite arias. Co-presented by the Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience at UCLA. Available anytime. Free. YouTube.com

“Stars in the House”

“West Wing” cast members including Martin Sheen and Allison Janney reunite to reminisce in a new installment of this online series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. StarsInTheHouse.com, YouTube.com

The California Sound

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles sings favorites, from the Beach Boys to Billie Eilish, in this virtual concert. With special guests Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips. 8 p.m. Saturday; available on demand for 48 hours. Free; $20 suggested donation. GMCLA.org

“Artbound: The Watts Towers Arts Center”

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art screens a documentary about the SoCal landmark that originally aired on the arts-and-culture showcase “Artbound” on local PBS station KCET. A panel discussion follows. 7 p.m. Friday. Free. Register at LACMA.org.

“A Pan-American Musical Feast”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Sound/Stage” concert series continues with works by Tania León, Paul Desenne and Aaron Copland. Also featured: celebrity chef and activist José Andrés in conversation with L.A. Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. SoundStage.LAPhil.com

Matthew Bourne’s “The Red Shoes”

An aspiring ballerina gets a leg up, thanks to some fatally infernal footwear. Center Theatre Group streams a filmed performance of the British choreographer’s 2016 production, an adaptation of the 1948 Powell and Pressburger fantasy drama. 8 p.m. Friday; 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. $10. CenterTheatreGroup.org

“The Betweens”

Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project premieres this intimate new work by choreographers Jermaine Spivey and Spenser Theberge that was filmed up close and live onstage in one continuous take. 5 p.m. Saturday; available for 24 hours only. $19.99, $24.99. LADanceProject.org

“Violins Around the World: From Classical to Bluegrass”

Santa Barbara Symphony presents violinist Gilles Apap in a program that includes works by Mozart as well as 18th century composer Joseph Bologne, also known as Chevalier de Saint-Georges. 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; available on demand for 30 days. $65 per household; series passes, $100-$300. TheSymphony.org

“Everyone Was Invited: The Hyphenate Art and Life of Kate Johnson”

The late artist and filmmaker, known for her large-scale projections at the Getty, Los Angeles City Hall and Bergamot Station, is celebrated in this virtual memorial featuring local artists, musicians, writers and others. Presented by Santa Monica’s 18th Street Arts Center. 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 18thStreet.org

Ballet Hispánico’s “50 Year Legacy Experience”

The New York-based company that champions Latinx choreographers celebrates itself in this virtual event featuring performance clips and hosted by artistic director Eduardo Vilaro. Anytime through March 24. Free. CPA.PSU.edu

“Dohee Lee: MU/Connector: Chilseong Saenamgut”

Award-winning multidisciplinary artist Dohee Lee reimagines the ancient spiritual practices of Indigenous cultures in this presentation. 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. $8-$15. Redcat.org

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The South African vocal group, known for its contributions to Paul Simon’s Grammy-winning 1986 album “Graceland,” takes the stage in this concert filmed last March at Royce Hall. Presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. 5 p.m. Sunday; also 5 p.m. March 23-25. Free. Online.CAP.UCLA.edu

Hocket

The piano duo of Sarah Gibson and Thomas Kotcheff performs contemporary works in this Piano Spheres presentation. On demand through March 26. Free. PianoSpheres.org

“UnRavelled”

Playwright Jake Broder explores connections between French composer Maurice Ravel and Canadian scientist and painter Anne Adams, both of whom suffered from the same rare brain disease. On demand through March 31. Free. GBHI.org

Joey Sellers Quintet

The veteran jazz trombonist and his ensemble play standards and more in this installment of the Irvine Barclay Theatre’s virtual jazz series. 4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Register at TheBarclay.org.

“The Third Seder: A Yiddish Passover Celebration”

Theater artists, Klezmer musicians and others mark the holiday in this second-annual virtual celebration cosponsored by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. 11 a.m. Sunday. Free. MMJCCM.org

“Anyone but Me” and “The Oxy Complex”

L.A.’s IAMA Theatre Company streams two solo comedies starring writer-performers Sheila Carrasco and Anna LaMadrid, filmed live at the Pico Playhouse. Sunday through April 18. $15 each; $25 for both. IAMATheatre.com

“Inside the Rendon: Artists Salon”

The downtown L.A. arts space launches this new series featuring artist talks, musical performances and more. 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. ArtAtTheRendon.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts-viewing recommendations are posted every Thursday.