A huge digital art show will light up DTLA buildings. Here are 22 picks for weekend culture

Six supersized digital art installations, all created by L.A.-based artists such as Refik Anadol and Nancy Baker Cahill, will be projected on the walls of buildings within a five-block radius for “Luminex: Dialogues of Light” — a one-night-only walkable digital art exhibition Saturday in downtown L.A.

Organized by the nonprofit NOW Art Foundation, the installations will include some with recorded soundtracks or live performances (earbuds or headphones recommended), and one will have an augmented-reality component — requiring the “4th Wall” app, which you can download here.

This pandemic isn’t over yet, so masks and social distancing are required. It all goes down in DTLA’s South Park District from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. And it’s all free.

You can find details and directions, including a QR code to access an interactive map to all six artworks, at luminexla.com/experience. You also can livestream the event on that same web page. Or, if you’d care to “purchase” the entire exhibition, it’s set to be auctioned off as an NFT, or non-fungible token, at a later date.

Advertisement

Here are more options for culture this weekend, some live and in-person, and others virtual:

“Don Pasquale, A Live Drive-In Opera”

Opera Santa Barbara sets Donizetti’s musical comedy in the silent-film industry in the 1920s in this outdoor staging directed by Pacific Opera Project’s Josh Shaw. Sung in Italian with projected English subtitles. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $99-$199 per car; advance purchase required. operasb.org

“Singin’ in the Rain”

The Hollywood Legion Theater reopens its indoor auditorium with a screening of this classic 1952 MGM musical set in 1920s Hollywood. Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor star; Kelly’s widow, Patricia Ward Kelly, will be on hand to introduce the film. American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $14-$20. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Concerts by the Stage Door”

Anaheim’s Stage Door Repertory Theatre presents an outdoor musical revue featuring hit songs of the 1960s and ‘70s. Stage Door Rep, 1045 N. Armando St., Suite B, Anaheim. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $15; advance purchase required. stagedoorrep.org

Advertisement

“Magic Asphalt: Drive-In Comedy Under the Stars”

Doug Benson, Whitney Cummings and Margaret Cho are among the funny folks featured in a new edition of this stand-up showcase. Magic Castle Hollywood parking lot, 7001 Franklin Ave., Hollywood. 7:45 p.m. Saturday. $125 per car; maximum five people per car. nightout.com

“Patrisse Cullors: F*ck White Supremacy, Let’s Get Free”

The Hammer Museum presents the artist and Black Lives Matter co-founder in this live performance and dance party featuring DJ sets plus a conversation between Cullors and associate curator Erin Christovale. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. hammer.ucla.edu, youtube.com

Alisa Weilerstein & Inon Barnatan

The cellist and the pianist share the stage in a recital livestreamed from the Irvine Barclay Theatre. 7 p.m. Thursday; available on demand through April 15. $20 per household. thebarclay.org

Advertisement

“From Number to Name”

Writer-performer, activist and local elected official Kristina Wong devised and directs this live Zoom show inspired by the stories of formerly incarcerated members of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities. Co-presented by East West Players and API Rise. 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday only. Pay what you will. eastwestplayers.org

“Keep Moving”

Monica Bill Barnes & Company explores the lives of female dance artists during the pandemic in this collection of short films presented by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. Available on demand through Sunday. Free; RSVP required. cap.ucla.edu

“Guillermo Calderón: The Return of the Dragon”

REDCAT presents the Chilean writer-director’s politically-charged, multimedia-enhanced fable about a company of avant-garde theater artists. In Spanish with English subtitles. 5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $8-$15. redcat.org

“Close Quarters”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s multimedia-enhanced virtual concert series continues with violinist and concertmaster Margaret Batjer leading members of the ensemble in Mahler’s orchestration for Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 11, “Serioso.” Pre-concert talk, 5:30 p.m. Friday; performance, 6:30 p.m.; available on demand afterward. Free; donations accepted. laco.org, youtube.com, facebook.com

Advertisement

DCW2021 Virtual Film Festival

L.A.-based Dance Camera West presents a virtual version of its annual showcase for dance films from around the world. Seven-day pass, $12. On demand through May 1. $12 ovid.tv

“Dan McCleary: Oaxaca”

The USC Fisher Museum presents this virtual exhibition of prints created by the L.A.-based artist over the course of 20 years. Available anytime. Free. fisher.usc.edu

Signature Recital Series

Los Angeles Opera launches this series of five virtual recitals with a performance by tenor and artist-in-residence Russell Thomas filmed at Atlanta’s Spivey Hall. Friday through July 1. Series pass: $30, $45 per household. laopera.org

Advertisement

“Antisocial Distance”

Writer-performer Avital Ash is joined by “iZombie” actor Rose McIver, “Wings” star Steven Weber and others for this eight-part pandemic/Passover/LGBT-themed virtual sitcom exploring identity, sexuality and religion. 4 p.m. Thursday, with new episodes dropping daily at 4 p.m. through April 15; available on demand indefinitely afterward. Free. antisocialdistance.com

“Piazzolla at 100: A Musical Portrait”

Violinist Philippe Quint salutes legendary Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla in this new multimedia show presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Available on demand through Monday. $20. philharmonicsociety.org

“Sephardic Victims of the Shoah”

Holocaust Museum LA presents this Zoom webinar featuring the stories of concentration camp victims and survivors, remarks by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and others, plus musical performances. 11 a.m. Sunday; available on demand afterward with registration. Free. RSVP at holocaustmuseumla.org

“A Tour of Iran”

New West Symphony’s digital season continues with this celebration of Persian music that features mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and works by Iranian composers Behzad Ranjbaran, Masoud Rezaei and Golfam Khayam, plus Mozart, Handel, Rameau and Gounod. 3 p.m. Sunday. $25; season pass, $160. newwestsymphony.org

Advertisement

Tino Contreras

The legendary jazz musician performs at Casa Azul, the former Mexico City residence of beloved painter Frida Kahlo and site of the Kahlo Museum, in this livestream concert. 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $17. dice.fm

“Amore della Vita: Love of Life Italian Style”

The Verdi Chorus opens its 38th season with the chorus’ professional ensemble, the Fox Singers, performing Italian art songs and Neapolitan favorites. 10 a.m. Sunday; available on demand through April 25. Free; donations accepted. verdichorus.org

“Murder at Winterberg Manor”

Friends gather over Zoom for a virtual murder-mystery party in a live online performance of local playwright Meghan Pleticha’s pandemic-era whodunit rom-com. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays through April 18. $15 per screen. winterbergmanor.com

“Catalinaland”

Humorist and pop-culture enthusiast Charles Phoenix takes a nostalgic look at life on Santa Catalina Island in this live show presented by the Catalina Island Museum. 6 p.m. Saturday; available on demand for 48 hours. $24, $40 per household. catalinamuseum.org

