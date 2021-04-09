Frieze Los Angeles cancels its 2021 art fair and lays out a change for 2022

Frieze Los Angeles, the splashy, celebrity magnet of an art fair that came to Hollywood in 2019 and quickly established itself as one of the city’s buzziest art events, announced Friday that it is canceling this year’s event.

Frieze had pushed 2021 fair dates from February to July. But citing pandemic uncertainty, the organization called off those plans Friday and said it is focusing on 2022 instead.

The next Frieze Los Angeles will take place Feb. 17-20 in a tent at 9900 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills, adjacent to the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Frieze Los Angeles is still planning to hold an online event this summer, representative Darius Sabbaghzadeh said. Frieze New York was held virtually last May. The virtual L.A. event will include exhibitors and programming.

“With 10 months until the 2022 dates, we have made the decision to focus on planning for next year’s fair rather than holding a July event in Los Angeles,” organizers said in the announcement. “Although the situation in California has started to improve, the timeline constraints and ongoing uncertainty have made it clear that focusing our collective efforts on 2022 will make the best possible experience for all involved.”

So much of Frieze Los Angeles’ identity was tied to Paramount Studios, where the event had been held. More than 70 galleries and thousands of art collectors, dealers and looky-loos filled a 62,000-square-foot tent. Frieze installations took over the Paramount backlot, with visitors perusing art and performances on the faux streets of New York.

The site, Frieze Los Angeles’ inaugural executive director, Bettina Korek, told The Times upon the fair’s premiere, “is a symbol of L.A.’s very unique creative ecosystem.”

But last November, as COVID-19 was beginning to surge again in California, Frieze said it would move its fair to a variety of locations, including architectural landmarks around the city, in an effort to dilute crowds and allow for social distancing.

The new location, the announcement Friday said, “promises to deliver much of the magic for which Frieze Los Angeles has become known and will continue the strong partnerships Frieze has established across the city.”