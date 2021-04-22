‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ and more: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23

“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30

“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7

“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14

“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21

“Armageddon,” 8 p.m. May 28

Fathom Events

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Shrek,” 3 and 7 p.m. April 25, 7 p.m. April 28-29

“Fargo,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 2, 7 p.m. May 5

“Fried Green Tomatoes,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 9, 7 p.m. May 12-13

“Mission: Impossible,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 17, 7 p.m. May 17 & 19

“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26

The Frida Cinema Drive-In/Tustin

Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29

“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” 7:45 p.m. April 23

“The Graduate,” 8 p.m. April 27

“Mulholland Dr.,” 8 p.m. April 27

Hollywood Legion Theater

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Wizard of Oz,” 3:30 p.m. April 23

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. April 23

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13

“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo

1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo

$16-$25; ages 18 and up only; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Selena,” 8:15 p.m. May 6

“Dazed and Confused,” 11:15 p.m. May 6

“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. May 7

“Friday,” 11:30 p.m. May 7

“Clueless,” 8:15 p.m. May 8

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 8

“The Sandlot,” 8:15 p.m. May 9

“The Big Lebowski,” 11 p.m. May 9

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop South., Santa Monica

$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Clueless,” 8 p.m. April 28

“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. April 28

“La La Land,” 8 p.m. April 29

“Poltergeist” (1982), 11 p.m. April 29

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. April 30

“Friday,” (1982), 10:45 p.m. April 30

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 8 p.m. May 1

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 1

“The Greatest Showman,” 8 p.m. May 3

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” 10:45 p.m. May 3

“Casablanca,” 8 p.m. May 4

“Coming to America,” 10:45 p.m. May 4

“Selena,” 8 p.m. May 5

“From Dusk Till Dawn,” 11 p.m. May 5

Secret Movie Club/Bergamot Station

Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Rear Window,” 8 p.m. April 24

“Blue Velvet,” 10:30 p.m. April 24

Secret Movie Club/Parking Lot Cinema

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. April 23

“Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. April 25

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15

TCM Big Screen Classics

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30

