‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ and more: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23
“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30
“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14
“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21
“Armageddon,” 8 p.m. May 28
Fathom Events
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“Shrek,” 3 and 7 p.m. April 25, 7 p.m. April 28-29
“Fargo,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 2, 7 p.m. May 5
“Fried Green Tomatoes,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 9, 7 p.m. May 12-13
“Mission: Impossible,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 17, 7 p.m. May 17 & 19
“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26
The Frida Cinema Drive-In/Tustin
Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin
$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29
“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11
Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” 7:45 p.m. April 23
“The Graduate,” 8 p.m. April 27
“Mulholland Dr.,” 8 p.m. April 27
Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“The Wizard of Oz,” 3:30 p.m. April 23
How did ‘Wizard of Oz’ fare on its 1939 release?
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. April 23
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13
“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14
Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo
$16-$25; ages 18 and up only; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“Selena,” 8:15 p.m. May 6
“Dazed and Confused,” 11:15 p.m. May 6
“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. May 7
“Friday,” 11:30 p.m. May 7
“Clueless,” 8:15 p.m. May 8
“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 8
“The Sandlot,” 8:15 p.m. May 9
“The Big Lebowski,” 11 p.m. May 9
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop South., Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“Clueless,” 8 p.m. April 28
“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. April 28
“La La Land,” 8 p.m. April 29
“Poltergeist” (1982), 11 p.m. April 29
“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. April 30
“Friday,” (1982), 10:45 p.m. April 30
“The Karate Kid” (1984), 8 p.m. May 1
“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 1
“The Greatest Showman,” 8 p.m. May 3
“The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” 10:45 p.m. May 3
“Casablanca,” 8 p.m. May 4
“Coming to America,” 10:45 p.m. May 4
“Selena,” 8 p.m. May 5
“From Dusk Till Dawn,” 11 p.m. May 5
Secret Movie Club/Bergamot Station
Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Rear Window,” 8 p.m. April 24
“Blue Velvet,” 10:30 p.m. April 24
Secret Movie Club/Parking Lot Cinema
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. April 23
“Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. April 25
Street Food Cinema/Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15
TCM Big Screen Classics
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30
