What’s on TV This Week: ‘CMT Music Awards,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘The Kardashians’ and more

SUNDAY

The finale of “The Story of Late Night” profiles relative newcomers James Corden, Seth Meyers and Samantha Bee. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks and violinist Midori have their praises sung at “The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors.” 8 p.m. CBS

Rob Lowe’s team literally goes up against Terrence Howard’s squad on the season premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud.” 8 p.m. ABC

Au revoir, Montreal! The late, great pro wrestler Bret “The Hitman” Hart is remembered on “Biography.” 8 p.m. A&E

She’s bringing more than just orange slices in the TV movie “Soccer Mom Madam.” With Jana Kramer. 8 p.m. Lifetime

In this corner: Boxing greats Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, Roberto Durán, Sugar Ray Leonard and “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler are profiled in the docuseries “The Kings.” 8 p.m. Showtime

“The Chase” is back on in a second season of this competition series hosted by “The View’s” Sara Haines. 9 p.m. ABC

It’s Earth versus the flying saucers, Round 2, in new episodes of the sci-fi drama “War of the Worlds.” With Gabriel Byrne. 9 p.m. Epix

Previous winners get in gear for the spinoff series “The Great Food Truck Race: All Stars.” Tyler Florence hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

A New York socialite (“Ted Lasso’s” Juno Temple) takes a walk on the wild side in 1950s Tangier in the drama series “Little Birds” based on the writings of Anaïs Nin. 9 p.m. Starz

The wife of Caesar Augustus is dressed to empress in the historical drama “Domina.” Kasia Smutniak stars. 10 p.m. Epix

Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez strike a “Pose” one last time in the finale of this LGBTQ drama. 10 p.m. FX

MONDAY

Groovy, baby! The 1960s-set series “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” returns for Season 2. With Geraldine Hakewill. Anytime, Acorn TV

The saga of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán is retold on the return of “American Greed.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

“The Bachelor’s” Katie Thurston gets to be “The Bachelorette” this time around as the reality series returns. 8 p.m. ABC

The “Cartel Crew” clocks in for a third season of this Miami-set reality series. 9 p.m. VH1

Those for whom the ick factor is no laughing matter share their stories in the special “Germophobia.” 10 p.m. TLC

R&B singer Monica is your guide for the true-crime series “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly.” 10 p.m. VH1

TUESDAY

You’re in for the ride of your life in the 2019 restoration of George A. Romero’s long-lost 1973 horror fable “The Amusement Park.” Anytime, Shudder

Fore! Pro golfers prepare for this year’s edition of the prestigious U.S. Open in the docuseries “From Many, One.” 6 p.m. Golf Channel

Efforts to improve economic outcomes in Tulsa’s African American community are explored in the conclusion of “The Legacy of Black Wall Street.” 9 p.m. OWN

WEDNESDAY

“Jane the Virgin’s” Gina Rodriguez is wide “Awake,” she’s wide awake, she’s not sleeping in this 2021 sci-fi thriller. Anytime, Netflix

If it’s “Fresh, Fried & Crispy,” your hungry host Daym Drops will scarf it down in this foodie travelogue. Anytime, Netflix

“Loki” is anything but low-key in this new series that finds Tom Hiddleston reprising his MCU role as Thor’s mischievous kid brother. Anytime, Disney+

Lisa Vanderpump lets the “Vanderpump Dogs” out in this series about the reality TV star’s canine-rescue operation in West Hollywood. Anytime, Peacock

Country music’s finest bring the twang at the “CMT Music Awards 2021.” Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini cohost. 8 p.m. CMT; also Logo, Paramount Network

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” are still doin’ it for themselves in Season 3 of this comedy drama. 9 p.m. BET

Female R&B stars from the 1990s-2000s are doin’ it for each other when they form a supergroup in the reality series “BET Presents: The Encore.” 10 p.m. BET

The aforementioned ick factor is also a factor in the special “Filth Fighter.”10 p.m. TLC

Teresa, we hardly knew ye: The telenovela-style crime drama “Queen of the South” starring Alice Braga concludes its five-season run. 10 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

Summer’s here and the time is right for dancing “In the Heights” in Jon M. Chu’s 2021 adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical. With Jimmy Smits. Anytime, HBO Max

The series “Weekend Getaway With Michelle Buteau” sends the comic out on a series of misadventures with funny folks like Tig Notaro and Sasheer Zamata. Anytime, Discovery+

Liza, we hardly knew ye: The comedy “Younger” starring Sutton Foster wraps its seven-season run. Anytime, Paramount+; also Hulu

Kim and company call it a day in the finale of the game-changing reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” 8 p.m. E!

If you go down to the woods today, you won’t live to regret it in the 2021 horror-franchise reboot “Wrong Turn.” 8 p.m. Showtime

The drama “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal runs out of road after a single 10-episode season. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

Don’t want no “Scrubs”? How ’bout “All My Children”? The stars from classic TV shows reunite to reminisce in the series “Reunion Road Trip.” 9 p.m. E!

Contestants square off against a virtual taskmaster in the game show “The Cube.” NBA star Dwyane Wade hosts. 9 p.m. TBS

He couldn’t sing, he wasn’t pretty and his legs were thin, but Fleetwood Mac cofounder Peter Green is still remembered fondly in a star-studded concert on “Great Performances.” 10 p.m. KOCE

FRIDAY

Our hunky high-school hero is back in action in a second season of the LGBTQ comedy “Love, Victor.” With Michael Cimino. Anytime, Hulu

Anna Paquin returns as an American publicist in London in Season 2 of the comedy “Flack.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Our tenacious tween detective (Brooklynn Prince) is back on the case in new episodes of “Home Before Dark.” Anytime, Apple TV+

They were just skater girls ... and yet, they persisted, so the comedy-drama “Betty” is back for a second season. 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

A teenage girl survives a terrifying ordeal in the fact-based TV movie “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story.” With Jennie Garth. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Castle’s” Stana Katic trains women to be secret agents during WWII in the 2019 drama “A Call to Spy.” 8 p.m. Showtime

SoCal’s LGBTQ community is ready for its close-up in “ABC7 Presents: Thrive With Pride Celebration.” 9 p.m. KABC

Nothing says lovin’ like something from the oven in the TV movie “The Baker’s Son.” With Eloise Mumford. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Somebody bring her some water! “Melissa Etheridge: This Is M.E. Live in LA” captures the rocker in concert at the Orpheum Theatre in 2014. 10 p.m. KOCE