13 best bets for your weekend: ‘Princess Bride,’ flamenco dance and the Actors’ Gang

A screening of “The Princess Bride” with a live-to-picture score, an outdoor flamenco showcase and a virtual theater piece from Tim Robbins’ Actors’ Gang lead our short list for virtual and live, in-person music, art, dance and theater this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“The Princess Bride in Concert”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of David Newman, performs an all-new orchestral arrangement of Mark Knopfler’s score to accompany a screening of Rob Reiner’s beloved 1987 fantasy comedy. Reiner himself will be on hand to introduce the film that stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Andre the Giant. The Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $19-$261. hollywoodbowl.com

“Forever Flamenco”

This long-running monthly showcase for local and international flamenco artists returns with a series of outdoor shows. Friday’s performance is sold out, but seats are still available for headliners Briseyda Zárate at 8 p.m. Saturday and Vanessa Albalos at 8 p.m. Sunday. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. $40-$65. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

“We Live On”

The Actors’ Gang and company founder Tim Robbins offer livestreamed performances of this new three-part work inspired by author Studs Terkel’s 1970 work “Hard Times: An Oral History of the Great Depression.” Part One: 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Saturday; Part Two: 7 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; Part Three: 8 p.m. Saturday; replays: 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon Sunday; other dates through Sept. 4. Pay what you can. theactorsgang.com

Advertisement

“Cabaret Macabre”

This dark, twisted burlesque show directed and choreographed by local dance artist Brittany DeWeese returns; for ages 17 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; other dates through Aug. 21. $17.50. (818) 202-4120. zombiejoes.com

Lydia Lunch

The veteran No Wave rocker and spoken-word artist shares the stage with singer, bassist and frequent collaborator Sylvia Black, joined by guitarist Gregg Foreman. The Moroccan Lounge, 901 E. 1st St., downtown L.A. $15. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. $15. themoroccan.com

“The Last, Best Small Town”

A white family and a Latinx family, neighbors in the city of Fillmore in Ventura County, experience life’s ups and downs in the world premiere of L.A.-based playwright John Guerra’s drama. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; other dates through Nov. 6. $10-$42; children younger than 4, free; some pay-what-you-will performances available. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

“Ages Take Action: Give the Vaccine a Shot!”

L.A.-based company Heidi Duckler Dance premieres a new dance film, created in conjunction with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Outpatient Center at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital campus, about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Watts Labor Community Action Committee, 10950 S. Central Ave., L.A. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP at heididuckler.org

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Sierra Madre Playhouse stages socially distanced, outdoor performances of this family friendly musical based on the “Peanuts” comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz. Sierra Madre Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; other dates through Aug. 29. $60 for two people, $100 for four, $160 for six; advance purchase recommended. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Flor Amargo

The Mexican singer-songwriter helps launch Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles’ 2021 season of free outdoor concerts. The evening also includes a DJ set by La Banda Elástica. MacArthur Park, 2230 W. 6th St., L.A. 7 p.m. Friday. levittlosangeles.org

Advertisement

The LA Art Show

The long-running art fair returns with a spotlight on women artists plus special programming focused on the marriage of art and technology. Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall, 1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Single-day tickets, $30. laartshow.com

Shoshana Bean

The Broadway veteran (“Wicked,” “Waitress,” “Hairspray”) performs selections from her trio of solo albums in a three-night stand in Tinseltown. The Bourbon Room, 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $35-$75. bourbonroomhollywood.com

“State Fair Ent. Presents the Official Summer Fair of L.A.”

There will be rides, carnival games, live music, dog stunt shows and deep-fried just about everything at this family-friendly event. Santa Anita Race Track, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. $7-$12; children younger than 6, free. statefairent.com

Walt Disney Concert Hall tour

Everything you always wanted to know about the venue can be yours with a newly revamped self-guided audio tour narrated by John Lithgow and featuring commentary from architect Frank Gehry, conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. grand Ave., downtown L.A. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Free. musiccenter.org

Advertisement

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.