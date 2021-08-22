What’s on TV This Week: ‘Killer Cheer Mom,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ surfing and more

SUNDAY

You can’t bluff when you’re in the buff in the new franchise entry/dating show “Naked and Afraid of Love.” Anytime, Discovery+

Last laughs: The eight-part series “History of the Sitcom” airs its finale. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

“Summer Under the Stars” continues with a daylong salute to Tyrone Power that includes the onetime matinee idol as the titular masked avenger in the 1940 swashbuckler “The Mark of Zorro.” 7:15 p.m. TCM

Filmmaker Spike Lee documents the stories of New Yorkers who were witness to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the four-part series “NYC Epicenters 9/11 Through 2021 1/2.” 8 p.m. HBO

You didn’t hear this from us, but the new four-part docuseries “Gossip” has all the dish on the rise of tabloid journalism through the decades. 8 p.m. Showtime

Ozzy Osbourne and company get their spook on in new episodes of “The Osbournes Want to Believe.” 9 and 10 p.m. Travel Channel

When critters get caught in precarious circumstances, kindly humans are there to help them in the new special “Bare Hands Rescue.” 10 p.m. Animal Planet

He may be through with the past, but the past isn’t through with him in “Chapelwaite.” Oscar winner Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”) plays a tormented family man in 19th century Maine in this new horror drama based on a Stephen King short story. 10 p.m. Epix

Our 40-something heroine (Abby McEnany) is still a “Work in Progress” in a second season of this LGBTQ-themed comedy. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Famous faces like Renée Zellweger and Mary J. Blige surprise special people in their lives with tricked-out rides in the new franchise entry “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.” Anytime, Discovery+

A Bronx educator with an especially green thumb is on a one-man mission to end food deserts in underprivileged communities in the new documentary “Generation Growth.” Anytime, Discovery+

Meet the monster-slayer who taught “The Witcher’s” Geralt of Rivia everything he knows in the animated prequel “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” Anytime, Netflix

“Jersey Shore’s” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and “90210’s” Tori Spelling are getting sloppy in the “Ridiculousness” spinoff “Messyness.” 7 and 7:30 p.m. MTV; also Tuesday-Friday

It’s back to the Sunshine State for a fourth season of the franchise entry “Love & Hip Hop Miami.” 9 p.m. VH1

Cowabunga! Would-be surfing legends vie for the title of “Ultimate Surfer” in this new reality competition. NFL star Jesse Palmer hosts. 10 p.m. ABC; also Tuesday

I want my mummy! Egyptologists search for the “Lost Tombs of the Pyramids” in this new special. 10 p.m. National Geographic

TUESDAY

Better pack a parka: The new series “Cold Blooded Alaska” tells chilling true-crime tales that take place in the 49th state. Anytime, Discovery+

Here, kitty kitty! A frisky feline and his pet pals have a series of misadventures in the new animated series “Oggy Oggy.” Anytime, Netflix

The documentary “Untold: Caitlyn Jenner” profiles the former Olympic athlete turned reality TV star turned California gubernatorial candidate. Anytime, Netflix

WEDNESDAY

The new documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed” looks at the struggle for control of the business empire that the beloved host of the PBS series “The Joy of Painting” left behind. Anytime, Netflix

Influence this! A family man (“Entourage’s” Adrian Grenier) is held hostage by a social media-obsessed kidnapper in the new mystery drama “Clickbait.” Anytime, Netflix

The new documentary “John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer” tells the sordid story of the Brazilian huckster convicted in 2019 of multiple sexual assaults. Anytime, Netflix

No vacancy: Two BFFs renovate some rundown lodgings in a sleepy Canadian beach town in the new reality series “Motel Makeover.” Anytime, Netflix

Inmates battling drug addiction get the help they need in a county jail in Arkansas in the new docuseries “The Program: Prison Detox.” Anytime, Discovery+

Groundbreaking African American country singer Charley Pride is remembered on a new edition of “CMT Giants.” 9 p.m. CMT

A long time ago, in a suburb not that far away … “Neighborhood Wars.” See candid footage of neighbors behaving badly in this new series. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

You get two terror tales for the price of one in “American Horror Story: Double Feature.” “Home Alone’s” Macaulay Culkin joins the cast for the latest iteration of the anthology series. 10 and 11 p.m. FX

You can’t keep a good spy down as the animated comedy “Archer” returns for a 12th season. With the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler and the late Jessica Walter. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

THURSDAY

Internet fame is still the name of the game in a second season of the showbiz satire “The Other Two.” With Molly Shannon. Anytime, HBO Max

The docuseries “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” returns with more stories of incarcerated juvenile offenders lobbying to have their sentences reduced. 9 p.m. A&E

A Manhattan socialite (Michelle Pfeiffer) in dire financial straits decamps for the City of Light with her son in tow in the 2020 fantasy comedy “French Exit.” Lucas Hedges also stars. 9 p.m. Starz

FRIDAY

You might think to yourself “he’s none of that,” but by the end you’ll be saying “He’s All That” in this gender-swapped 2021 take on the 1999 rom-com “She’s All That.” Anytime, Netflix

The cast of the comedy series “Pen15" gets animated in a very special one-off episode. With Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. Anytime, Hulu

The blind are still leading the blind in a second season of the post-apocalyptic drama “See.” With Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. Anytime, Apple TV+

You gotta be a football hero to get along with the beautiful girls at “Titletown High” in this new docuseries set in rural Georgia. Anytime, Netflix

A laid-back couple needs a little getaway to get away from the rowdy “Vacation Friends” they made at a resort months earlier in this off-color 2021 comedy. With John Cena (“The Suicide Squad”) and Lil Rel Howery. Anytime, Hulu

Take this waltz: The Vienna Philharmonic plays a concert en plein air at Schönbrunn Palace in the Austrian capital on a new edition of “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The unscripted series “The Proof Is Out There” returns with more purportedly true encounters with the paranormal caught on tape. 10 p.m. History Channel

SATURDAY

“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri gets his aloha on in the new foodie travelogue “Guy: Hawaiian Style.” Anytime, Discovery+

Denise Richards has some serious squad goals for her teenage stepdaughter in the new TV movie “Killer Cheer Mom.” Followed by the new thriller “Pom Poms and Payback.” 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime

Do you pronounce it “pee-can” or “pe-cahn”? Either way, it’s nuts in the new romantic comedy “Sweet Pecan Summer.” With Christine Ko. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 22 - 28 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 22 - 28 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Aug. 22 - 28 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 22 - 28 in downloadable and printable PDF files



