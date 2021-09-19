What’s on TV This Week: Muhammad Ali, Kenny Rogers, Ariana Grande, the Emmys and more

SUNDAY

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” lead the field with 24 nominations apiece at the “73rd Emmy Awards.” Cedric the Entertainer hosts. 5 p.m. CBS; also Paramount+

Float, sting, repeat: “Muhammad Ali,” the boxing legend who followed his conscience during turbulent times, is remembered in this four-night documentary from Ken Burns. 8 p.m. KOCE; also Monday-Wednesday

A woman’s life spins out of control thanks to her new driving instructor in the new thriller “Driven to Kill.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

There’ll be no tricks, just treats in a new season of the competition series “Halloween Wars.” 9 p.m. Food Network

The debut season of the docuseries “Fiasco” dives into the Iran-Contra affair, a political scandal that rocked the Reagan administration in the mid-1980s. 10 p.m. Epix

There’s no place like home — a funeral home, that is — in the edgy new animated comedy “Teenage Euthanasia.” Midnight, Adult Swim

MONDAY

The sitcoms “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” are back with new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

Hide the doughnuts! Pop music’s Ariana Grande reports for coaching duty on a new season of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Tuesday

Social media influencer Olivia Jade will give it the old college try as one of the contestants on a new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

The action drama “9-1-1” answers the call for a fifth season. With Angela Bassett. 8 p.m. Fox

“NCIS” returns for a 19th season. Then, say “aloha” to the franchise’s newest entry, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” starring Vanessa Lachey. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Amateur dance-show contestants put their best feet forward in the new behind-the-scenes drama “The Big Leap.” With “Scandal’s” Scott Foley. 9 p.m. Fox

“Mad Men’s” James Wolk is just an “Ordinary Joe” living his best lives, plural, in this new drama that charts a recent college grad’s possible futures. 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

See which famous faces, unsung heroes, etc., made Time magazine’s annual list in the new special “Time100.” 10 p.m. ABC

Everyday Americans share their personal struggles with mental health issues in the new special “Voices Magnified: Mental Health Crisis.” 10 p.m. A&E

TUESDAY

The autism-themed reality series “Love on the Spectrum” returns for Season 2. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Crossover alert! The season premieres of “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” carry on a storyline that concludes on the debut of “FBI: International.” 10 p.m. CBS

Is there a doctor in the house? Yes, several in fact as “The Resident” and “New Amsterdam” return with new episodes. 8 p.m. Fox; 10 p.m. NBC

A single mom/entrepreneur sets her sights on joining the Black upper class in the soapy new drama “Our Kind of People.” With Yaya DaCosta. 9 p.m. Fox

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

The satirical series “Dear White People” returns with its fourth and final season. Anytime, Netflix

Pardon the “Intrusion.” Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) stars in this 2021 home-invasion thriller. Anytime, Netflix

It’s a matter of life and death in “Last Chance Transplant,” a new docuseries from “GMA’s” Robin Roberts. Anytime, Discovery+

The docuseries “Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan” recalls the case of an accused serial rapist diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Everyone’s favorite space-opera franchise gets a Japanese anime-style twist in the new anthology series “Star Wars: Visions.” Anytime, Disney+

Drew Carey, James Corden and Gary Sinise stop by “Jay Leno’s Garage” in the season premiere. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Jeff Probst is your hobst with the mobst for yet another season of “Survivor.” 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

That toddlin’ town: “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” all return with new seasons. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

The season premiere of “The Goldbergs” pays tribute to Pops, the lovable character portrayed by the late George Segal who died in March. 8 p.m. ABC

More famous faces perform incognito in a new season of “The Masked Singer.” Then, aspiring singers perform as their own digitized avatars in the new series “Alter Ego.” 8 and 9 p.m. Fox; also Thursday

A Black youngster learns life lessons in late-1960s Montgomery, Ala., in a reboot of the 1988-93 sitcom “The Wonder Years.” Don Cheadle narrates. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

The “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners” and the Topher Grace sitcom “Home Economics” are also back with new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. ABC

A Chicago-based dermatologist plies her trade in the new unscripted series “Dr. Mercy.” 9 p.m. TLC

The Boston-set ensemble drama “A Million Little Things” returns for a fourth season. 10 p.m. ABC

THURSDAY

Advertisement

The most popular prehistoric family since the Flintstones is back in the new animated series “The Croods: Family Tree.” Anytime, Hulu, Peacock

Go inside the mind of a serial murderer in the new documentary “The Toolbox Killer.” Anytime, Peacock

Teen rapper Alaya High goes with the flow in the new sitcom “That Girl Lay Lay.” 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” launches its 23rd season and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” its second. 8 and 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

“Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler” captures Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, et al., in a star-studded 2017 salute to the country music legend who died in 2020. 9 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

Two ballerinas go toe-to-toe over a career-making contract in the Paris-set 2021 drama “Birds of Paradise.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Advertisement

It’s all about stripping, and we’re not talking furniture, in the new true crime series “Curse of the Chippendales.” Anytime, Discovery+

The fight for the future is on in “Foundation,” a new drama based on novelist Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi saga. “Chernobyl’s” Jared Harris stars. Apple TV+

Billy Bob Thornton’s back for a fourth and final season of the legal drama “Goliath.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

A new batch of amateur bakers will leave no scone unburned in new episodes of “The Great British Baking Show.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

They’re doing their time in a women’s correctional facility in the Big Easy in the new docuseries “Jailbirds New Orleans.” Anytime, Netflix

That new priest is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the new supernatural drama “Midnight Mass.” Hamish Linklater stars. Anytime, Netflix

Models of all shapes, colors and sizes strut their stuff while clad in Rihanna’s latest lingerie line for the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LV is under review in the new docuspecial “The Show.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Hell hath no fury like Carey Mulligan in writer-director Emerald Fennell’s provocative 2020 revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman.” 8 p.m. HBO

She’s terror in a tiara in the new thriller “Deadly Debutante.” With Angelina Boris and Natalia De Mendoza. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Meanwhile, back at the ranch: A writer reconnects with her hunky ex-hubby in the new TV movie “Taking the Reins.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 19 - 25 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 19 - 25 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Sept. 19 - 25 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 19 - 25 as PDF files you can download and print

Advertisement