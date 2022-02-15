50 Cent, Tiesto and Loud Luxury take the stage at ‘Electric Nights With Maxim’

A few short blocks from Skid Row, prototype BMWs and classic arcade games dotted the lot at the City Market, the entire scene drenched in a blue light for “Electric Nights With Maxim” sponsored by DirecTV.

One of the major Saturday night events leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, the event featured high-tech installations and celebrity appearances from the likes of Dak Prescott and Heidi Klum. Attendees sipped Jose Cuervo-sponsored drinks while milling around the makeshift venue, trying their luck at Pac-Man, air hockey and other games.

The crowd was an interesting contrast of characters, where men in crisp blazers and dress shoes rubbed shoulders with partygoers in Snoopy T-shirts. Much of the crowd was sectioned off in the far corners of the general admission area of the tented venue, while a VIP ticket or the purchase of a table granted closer access to the main lounge near the stage.

50 Cent took the stage shortly after 11 p.m., running through hits like “In Da Club” and “Window Shopper” with hardly a moment to breathe. 50 didn’t take much time to engage with the crowd between songs — likely saving his energy before his big halftime show cameo on Sunday alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. But the audience didn’t seem to care, screaming with delight each time the DJ hit play on the next classic.

After 50’s brief set, Loud Luxury provided an electronic twist to the event. The DJ paired a commanding light show with high-octane EDM fit for the occasion, including a remix of 50 Cent’s own “Candy Shop,” before Tiesto closed out the festivities with a bang.

Guests under the tent at “Electric Nights With Maxim” on Saturday. (Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images)

Mike O’Day flew in from New York and said he planned to stay in L.A. for at least a month. A devoted New York Jets fan, O’Day enjoyed the music, but said he was mostly there for the people watching.

“It’s fun to see a mix of people,” said O’Day, who had a table with his NFT project, Minty Garden. “I’ve been to a handful of Super Bowls outside of L.A., and the people always draw me more than the entertainment. I’m a human anthropologist, I just love watching people.”

Maxim’s high-profile parties have typically been a Super Bowl mainstay, but like many others, the event took a year off in 2021 due to the pandemic. Back on and in the heart of Los Angeles, organizers wanted to bring the event back in style, centering it around an upscale 1980s retro-futuristic theme that aimed to put a new spin on something familiar.

“We’re looking at this year’s event as a way to make up for the last two years in lockdown,” Seth Kaplan, Founder of UnKommon Events, said before the event. “Everything from the performances by some of the biggest names in the industry, the interactive moments, the overall event concept, and even the ticketing experience were curated with the goal of delivering a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime guest experience.”