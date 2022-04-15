Live updates from Coachella 2022: Friday is Harry Styles day

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, America’s preeminent music festival, is finally back this weekend after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays, safety policy changes and months of headliner tumult.

The festival runs April 15-17 and again April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and a pairing of EDM stars Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd are headlining the three nights. Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd replace Kanye West, who pulled out just weeks before the show.

Other notable performers include Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Grupo Firme, Megan Thee Stallion and Anitta.

Set times for the weekend can be found here. Many performances will livestream on YouTube.

The Times’ Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito will be reporting live from the polo grounds, providing instant reactions to all the must-see performances. Check back here throughout the weekend for the latest from the 21st edition of Coachella.

12:26 p.m. If Harry Styles wasn’t enough pop heartthrob for one Coachella night, TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber will join Daniel Caesar onstage later this evening to perform their hit “Peaches.” Yesterday, in other Canadian-related Coachella news, Arcade Fire announced that they would be making a pop-up appearance at the Mojave Tent tonight at 6:45 p.m.