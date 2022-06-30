Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Independence Day,’ ‘The Fast and the Furious,’ ‘Ran’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘American Graffiti’ with ‘Dazed and Confused’

Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be in this double bill that pairs George Lucas’ star-studded 1973 coming-of-age tale set in 1960s Modesto with Richard Linklater’s star-studded 1993 stoner comedy set in 1970s Austin. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 5 to 7. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’

This just in: Will Ferrell stars in Adam McKay’s 2004 satire about a self-important news anchor in 1970s San Diego. Paul Rudd and Christina Applegate also star. Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District, Row DTLA, 777 Alameda. St., downtown L.A. $20.75 to $27.75. rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘Blow Out’

John Travolta plays a movie sound technician who inadvertently captures an assassination on tape in Brian De Palma’s stylish 1981 political thriller. With Nancy Allen and John Lithgow. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. July 2. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

CatVideoFest 2022

They’re ever so cute and cuddly in this feline-centric collection of clips from the internet and beyond. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2:30 p.m. July 2 to 3. $7.50, $8.50. thefridacinema.org

‘The Elephant Man’

John Hurt stars in David Lynch’s poignant black-and-white 1980 bio drama about a Victorian-era man which a severe deformity. Anthony Hopkins also stars. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. July 5. $5 to $10. academymuseum.org

‘The Fast and the Furious’ (with fireworks)

Bad guy Vin Diesel and undercover cop Paul Walker share an unexpected bromance in this 2001 action flick that ignited the long-lived franchise. Michelle Rodriguez also stars. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m. July 1. $45. cinespia.org

‘Independence Day’

It’s Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum and Will Smith versus the biggest alien spaceships you ever did see in this blockbuster 1996 sci-fi/action thriller. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. July 4. $19.50 to $26; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Also at Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 8 p.m. July 4. $19.50 to $23.40; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘A League of their Own’

Is there crying in baseball? Find out in Penny Marshall’s fact-based 1992 comedy-drama about an all-women’s baseball team during World War II. Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna star. Veterans Memorial Park, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. 8:30 p.m. July 2. $10 to $26. streetfoodcinema.com

‘Pather Panchali’

An impoverished family in rural Bengal struggles to get by in this black-and-white 1955 drama, the first entry in filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s essential “Apu Trilogy.” In Bengali with English subtitles. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. July 7. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Ran’

An aging Japanese warlord descends into madness as his kingdom falls to ruin in a 4K restoration of this epic 1985 samurai drama directed by the legendary Akira Kurosawa. In Japanese with English subtitles. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 1, 4:15 and 7:30 p.m. July 3 to 4. $10 to $15. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

‘Santa Sangre’

New 4K restoration of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s bonkers 1989 surrealist fable about a tortured former circus performer and his armless mother, the leader of a bizarre cult. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. July 5 to 6. $10. drafthouse.com

‘Tampopo’

Ramen. It’s what’s for dinner in Juzo Itami’s delightful 1985 comedy about the proprietress of a rundown roadside noodle shop. Laemmle Anniversary Classics, Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall. 7 p.m. July 6. $12.50. laemmle.com

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

A manned mission to Jupiter is jeopardized by the HAL 9000, an artificial intelligence gone rogue, in Stanley Kubrick’s effects-laden 1968 sci-fi fable, presented in glorious 70mm as part of the new “Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest” film series. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. July 1 to 2. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com