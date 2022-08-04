Advertisement
6 best bets for your L.A. weekend: Comic Mike Birbiglia, free classical music and more

A slideshow includes comic Mike Birbiglia, singer La Marisoul and Pacific Symphony conductor Carl St. Clair
Comic Mike Birbiglia, singer La Marisoul and Pacific Symphony with Carl St. Clair perform at local venues this weekend.
(Joan Marcus; Alfonso Baeza; Robert Lachman / The Los Angeles Times)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Pacific Symphony, comic Mike Birbiglia and singer La Marisoul make our shortlist of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool’
The comic and storyteller has a thing or three to say about middle age, mortality and locker-room etiquette in the world premiere of his latest solo show. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday through Friday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 28. $35-$110. centertheatregroup.org

‘Boleros De Noche’
La Santa Cecilia vocalist La Marisoul shares the stage with the 18-piece Love Notes Orchestra in the return of this annual celebration of the popular and romantic Latin American musical genre. The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $85. theford.com

‘Symphony in the Cities’
Maestro Carl St. Clair and Pacific Symphony are on the road again, with a mix of classical and patriotic favorites, in the return of this locally touring, family friendly summer concert series. 1 University Drive, Orange. Pre-show activities, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7; concert: 7 p.m. Free. Register at muscocenter.org (Also Aug. 13 in Mission Viejo and Aug. 14 in Irvine, details at pacificsymphony.org)

‘Mouthbrain’
Our media-saturated moment and its impact on mind, body and spirit are interrogated in the West Coast premiere of this intimate, hourlong, two-person performance piece created by local artist Barnett Cohen. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free with RSVP. theicala.org

‘Here There Are Blueberries’
A mysterious, decades-old album of photographs illuminates the banality of evil in this new drama about the Holocaust co-written by Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman (“33 Variations”) and Amanda Gronich. La Jolla Playhouse, Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 21. $25-$62. lajollaplayhouse.org

Yu & I Duo
Violinist YuEun Kim and classical guitarist Ines Thomé play pieces by Bartók, Schubert and Piazzolla as the Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival continues. Powell Library Rotunda, UCLA, 10740 Dickson Plaza, Westwood. Noon Friday. Free. 1718.ucla.edu

