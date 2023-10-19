Julia Fox says dating Kanye West made her feel like she had another baby: ‘I couldn’t do it’

Julia Fox opened up about her relationship with Kanye West in a recent episode of the “Drew Barrymore Show.”

Not everybody loves Kanye West, like Kanye loves Kanye — not even ex-girlfriend Julia Fox.

The “Uncut Gems” breakout star revisited her whirlwind romance with the controversial rapper in an interview for the “Drew Barrymore Show” that aired Wednesday. After more than a year since their split, Fox said the short-lived relationship was “so unsustainable.”

“I only could do it for so long, ‘cause ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time,” said the “Down the Drain” author, who shares 2-year-old-son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Fox and Ye, who faced public scrutiny for his numerous antisemitic outbursts last year, first spurred dating rumors at the beginning of 2022. Paparazzi often caught the unlikely couple walking in New York City, sometimes in matching outfits.

Fox, 33, told Drew Barrymore that she thought her relationship with Ye “would be a secret.” In 2022, all eyes were on Ye, 46, as he and ex-wife Kim Kardashian were in the process of divorcing.

Kardashian was already dating “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson by the time Fox and Ye began their relationship.

Fox told Barrymore she ultimately “just embraced” her relationship’s public status, and agreed to “do what [Ye] says.” She also said in the Wednesday interview that the rapper would “want to talk on the phone a lot.”

The actor, who released her memoir last month, said her priority was her son and that the relationship with Ye “just became too much.”

She added: “I didn’t sign up to have two babies — I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”

In February 2022, Fox confirmed that her romance with Ye came to an end. In a since-expired post on her Instagram Stories, the actor said she and the rapper “are on good terms.”

Elsewhere during her interview, Fox revealed that she has “sworn off men,” and said she does not want to “talk down” on Ye or their relationship. Fox also said that she thinks Ye is a “genius,” but also “very tortured.”

In “Down the Drain,” Fox goes into more details about dating West, from initially thinking it “could be something real,” to how the affair impacted her image. To her, the relationship “really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal.”