‘Blessed’ Lindsay Lohan expecting first baby with husband Bader Shammas

A woman wearing a copper dress against a floral backdrop
Lindsay Lohan announced on Instagram that she is going to be a mother.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Lindsay Lohan wants her fans to get a clue that she’s going to be a mother.

The “Mean Girls” star announced on Instagram that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting a baby together. On Tuesday morning, Lohan shared to her profile a photo of a white baby onesie that read, “coming soon.”

“We are blessed and excited!,” she captioned the photo, in which she tagged Shammas. Lohan’s caption also featured emojis of a baby and a bottle.

Lohan and the Kuwaiti Lebanese financier tied the knot in July 2022, People reported.

In November 2021, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas in a series of Instagram photos that she captioned, “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 11.11.21.” The “Lohdown” podcast host posed with Shammas and showed off her engagement ring.

Lohan, who most recently starred in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas,” has kept most of her relationship with Shammas private. While promoting the holiday film in November, the “Freaky Friday” actor said she married “an amazing man.”

On social media, it seems that Lohan wasn’t the only one excited for her baby. In the comment section of her Instagram post, the “Parent Trap” star received love from Quinta Brunson, Elizabeth Gillies, Amanda Seyfried, Nancy Meyers and Donatella Versace.

“Omg congrats Lindsay,” Brunson wrote.

“This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” Seyfried commented.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton also showed Lohan support, telling the star, “I am so happy for you.” Hilton recently welcomed grandson Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, the son of her daughter Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

In a November conversation with Seyfried for Interview magazine, Lohan told her “Mean Girls” co-star she was looking forward to this new chapter in her life.

“I want to do a few fun things, and then I want to do some more serious things,” she said of upcoming projects. “And I want to have kids.”

Seyfried said Lohan found “a partner that you wanted to marry” and that she seems as if she’s “in a nice space.”

“Yeah, I’m ready,” Lohan said.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

