AJ McLean and wife Rochelle split after 11 years of marriage to ‘work on ourselves’

A.J. McLean wears all black and dark sunglasses as he poses with wife Rochelle McLean at a premiere
AJ McLean, left, and Rochelle McLean are temporarily separating.
(John Salangsang / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
After 11 years of marriage, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Rochelle Deanna McLean have mutually decided to separate, according to reports.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it,” the pair said in a joint statement, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news. “We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.”

The couple said they plan to “come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family.”

“We ask for respect and privacy at this time,” they added. “Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

AJ, 45, and Rochelle, 41, a makeup artist and hairstylist, had been working as a waitress when they met in 2008. They married in 2011 in a Gothic-themed wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel. AJ had proposed to Rochelle the year before while celebrating his 32nd birthday, taking a knee onstage at a nightclub in Las Vegas.

The pair have two daughters together, Elliot, 10 and Lyric, who recently celebrated turning 6.

AJ credited his wife for her support while struggling with substance use. He had been in and out of treatment since 2001 before getting sober in 2021.

“[Rochelle] was at her wit’s end with me,” McLean told People in 2020. “She had thrown out leaving and taking the girls, but my ego always told me, ‘She’s not going anywhere,’” he said. “If I were her, I would have left, but she’s always been able to see through the BS to who I really am.”

McLean has been on the road for the majority of past year for the Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour. The boy band recently wrapped performances in Hong Kong and are on break until late April, kicking off another leg of the tour in Iceland, then setting off to countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India and South Africa.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

