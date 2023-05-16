Advertisement
JoJo Siwa’s Tarzana home burglarized while dancer-YouTuber was on a cruise

JoJo Siwa smiles while wearing a reflective blazer and sequin makeup at a red carpet event
Jojo Siwa in Burbank in 2022.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Social media sensation JoJo Siwa said that her family’s home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana was burglarized early Monday morning.

The dancer, singer and influencer shared on her Snapchat a photo of a disheveled room with credit cards strewn on the floor and security surveillance footage of two masked individuals making away with what appeared to be bags.

Police went to the home on Vanalden Avenue around 2:49 a.m. after an alarm system alerted authorities, said LAPD Officer Tony Im, a department spokesman.

The suspect or suspects had fled the home before officers arrived, Im said. No one was home during the burglary.

Siwa, who was reportedly on a cruise during the incident, further shared that the suspects were armed, though police were not able to confirm Tuesday whether the individuals had weapons on them.

“It was a really long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD,” Siwa wrote on her Snapchat.

Police did not have a estimate of damage to the property or a list of stolen items, but Siwa assured her followers that everything “can all be fixed.”

“I’m just happy that my family and pups are safe,” she said. “Most important thing to me.”

In February, burglars ransacked the Studio City home of Miles Teller while the actor was traveling in Paris. And in January, police arrested a man suspected of burglarizing Drake’s Beverly Hills home. Earlier that month, another man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into Billie Eilish’s childhood home in Highland Park.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

