JoJo Siwa’s Tarzana home burglarized while dancer-YouTuber was on a cruise

Social media sensation JoJo Siwa said that her family’s home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana was burglarized early Monday morning.

The dancer, singer and influencer shared on her Snapchat a photo of a disheveled room with credit cards strewn on the floor and security surveillance footage of two masked individuals making away with what appeared to be bags.

Police went to the home on Vanalden Avenue around 2:49 a.m. after an alarm system alerted authorities, said LAPD Officer Tony Im, a department spokesman.

Advertisement

The suspect or suspects had fled the home before officers arrived, Im said. No one was home during the burglary.

Siwa, who was reportedly on a cruise during the incident, further shared that the suspects were armed, though police were not able to confirm Tuesday whether the individuals had weapons on them.

“It was a really long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD,” Siwa wrote on her Snapchat.

Police did not have a estimate of damage to the property or a list of stolen items, but Siwa assured her followers that everything “can all be fixed.”

“I’m just happy that my family and pups are safe,” she said. “Most important thing to me.”

In February, burglars ransacked the Studio City home of Miles Teller while the actor was traveling in Paris. And in January, police arrested a man suspected of burglarizing Drake’s Beverly Hills home. Earlier that month, another man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into Billie Eilish’s childhood home in Highland Park.