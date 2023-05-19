Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Jeremy Renner is up and jogging as he rehabs from horrific snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner smiles and looks to the side in a blue suit and tie
Jeremy Renner shared another recovery update months after he was hospitalized in January for severe injuries.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Jeremy Renner has progressed even further in his recovery, months after he was severely injured in a snowplow accident in January.

A month after he and his cane danced onto the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stage in April, the “Hawkeye” star shared a video of himself jogging on social media.

“First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” he captioned his Instagram story, shared Thursday. “Pain is progress for me.”

Jeremy Renner on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' talks snowplow accident

Television

Jeremy Renner dances on ‘Kimmel’ stage before detailing near-fatal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner danced his way onto ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to talk about the near-fatal snowplow accident and his new Disney+ show, ‘Rennervations.’

Jogging at a gentle pace on an anti-gravity treadmill, the “Avengers” actor said that the exercise is “the new activity that I’m not used to.” He explained to the person filming his routine that “walking and jogging are very different muscle groups.” In March, he was simply walking on the machine.

Advertisement

Renner was hospitalized on Jan. 1 for severe wounds he received in a snowplow accident. The “Rennervations” host was crushed by a 14,000-pound Tucker Sno-Cat and broke his right knee and left and right ankles — among a slew of other injuries.

He underwent surgery and was released from the hospital weeks later. On Jan. 21, Renner said on Instagram he was dealing with “30 plus broken bones” as a result of the accident.

Since then, Renner has kept his fans in the loop regarding his physical recovery — sharing significant milestones including his first steps post-accident.

Jeremy Renner smiling in a black suit and bowtie against a black background

Television

Jeremy Renner says he wrote ‘last words to my family’ in note after snowplow accident

Jenner Renner reveals that in the hospital after being crushed by a snowplow, he wrote a goodbye letter to his family. It included his ‘last words.’

In recent months, Renner’s progress went from exercising on a recumbent bike to walking with a cane at the April premiere of his Disney+ vehicle-makeover show “Rennervations,” to shuffling his feet on “Kimmel.”

The actor seems to be recovering without a hitch, but during his jog he said “the leg’s still broken.”

“Thank goodness for the titanium,” he said.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionMovies
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement