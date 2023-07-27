Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake: A relationship timeline

Lily-Rose Depp and rapper 070 Shake have been official as a couple since January. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp and French pop star Vanessa Paradis, has reportedly been dating musician 070 Shake, born Danielle Balbuena (a.k.a. Dani Moon), since January of this year.

The star of HBO’s “The Idol” was previously linked to her “The King” co-star Timothée Chalamet — after the film’s premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, they were caught getting hot and steamy on a boat in Capri, Italy. The couple split in April 2020, but later that year Chalamet told GQ, “I went to bed that night [on the boat] thinking that was one of the best days of my life.” He said Depp was someone he “really loved.”

Depp was then rumored to be dating “Elvis” star Austin Butler, whom she was seen kissing in August 2021 after a London date night. (That was months before Butler and Kaia Gerber became an item.)

By late 2021, French rapper Yassine Stein caught Depp’s eye, and the two were seen together frequently over the course of the next year. The last time they were photographed together was during a walk through New York City while holding hands in September 2022.

Then sometime between the end of 2022 and January 2023, Depp, 24, fell for the “Honey” rapper, 26, whom she recently referred to as the love of her life. And although Depp has been caught canoodling with various love interests over the last several years, she has maintained that privacy is important to her.

Advertisement

“I think that the value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” she said during an April 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“Growing up in a family like I did ... I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself,” she explained.

“And so that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career, and that’s really important to me.”

Although we don’t have all the juicy deets on how Depp and 070 Shake got together, here’s what we know so far:

Jan. 11

According to an anniversary post that Depp shared via a since-expired Instagram story, this is when the “Idol” star and 070 Shake became an official item.

March 5

The couple sparked dating rumors during the 2023 fall/winter Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off Feb. 27. By March 5, Twitter account @thepoptingz reported that Depp and 070 Shake were dating and posted a photo of the two cozied up for a mirror selfie, wearing motorcycle jackets and matching driving gloves.

Advertisement

Movies Review: ‘A Faithful Man’ provides a sexy morsel of French romance In director-star Louis Garrel’s “A Faithful Man,” a woman returns to her former lover following the death of the man she left him for years earlier.

May 11

Lily-Rose Depp confirmed her relationship with the “Guilty Conscience” musician in a since-expired Instagram story. “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” Depp wrote alongside a photo of the two sharing a smooch and embracing.

Then 070 Shake shared a tender moment the following day on social media, posting a close-up shot of the duo’s faces.

May 26

Depp and 070 Shake are spotted passionately making out at Los Angeles International Airport after she arrived back in the U.S. after attending the Cannes Film Festival in France. Cannes held a gala premiere for HBO’s rumor-plagued series “The Idol,” which starred Depp and the Weeknd.

June 14

Depp celebrated 070 Shake’s birthday in a since-expired Instagram story, posting a loving tribute calling her girlfriend the “love of my life.”

Wednesday

The couple were seen out and about for a mid-week date at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.