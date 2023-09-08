Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘Hairspray’ actor going into labor at Beyonce’s birthday show is a different kind of ‘Virgo’s Groove’

Sarah Francis Jones wears a blue top as she poses for photos at a red-carpet event
Sarah Francis Jones was really feeling a “Virgo’s Groove” as she went into labor during Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles.
(Leon Bennett / Getty Images for Black Experience on Xfinity)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Beyoncé’s trumpet player wasn’t the only pregnant person at the “Break My Soul” singer’s birthday concert.

“Hairspray” actor Sarah Francis Jones posted on Instagram that she went into labor — on Labor Day — while attending Beyoncé’s show on Monday .

“Beyonce induced my baby,” she wrote on the video showing how her night went. The clip cuts to Jones giving birth at the hospital, then happily holding her baby.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Jones posted a video of herself and her husband, fellow actor Marcel Spears, participating in the mute challenge during Beyoncé’s performance of “Energy.” The text superimposed over the snippet read, “Evidence that Los Angeles understood the MUTE challenge @ beyonces bday show!!”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 30: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

Entertainment & Arts

Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance show celebrated the depths of Black womanhood

Watching Beyoncé at the Renaissance tour is an exercise in ripping open and throwing aside the boxes of ourselves and leaving them strewn among folding fans and silver sequins.

Sept. 6, 2023

Advertisement

She further explained, “And it was at that moment that my contractions started baby wanted to be part of the mute challenge so bad! #beyonceconcert #mute #labor #contractions.”

The couple didn’t think that her baby would be due for at least a few more days and thought she was having false labor pains (known as Braxton Hicks contractions), they told KTLA.

“I said, ‘Something’s happening,’” Jones recalled. “Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like ‘OK, I need to sit down for a second.’”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 29: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

Who is Beyoncé’s pregnant trumpet player?

Crystal Torres is the pregnant trumpet player seen onstage at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Sept. 5, 2023

Jones’ husband tried to keep cool.

“I also thought it was Braxton Hicks and she was like, ‘I’m feeling something’ and I said ‘No, no, no, it’s early, it’ll pass, we’re okay,’” Spears said. “As the concert went on, we were like ‘I don’t know about this.’ By the time we got to the car into the parking lot, it was full-on intense.”

In peak astrological fashion, the almost-born baby decided to give the biggest of the contractions during “Virgo’s Groove,” Spears noted.

Advertisement
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in London Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Music

Zendaya and Tom Holland give big energy during Beyoncé’s mute challenge as another fan catches them on video

Zendaya and Tom Holland are caught on video giving big Beyoncé energy during the mute challenge at the singer’s birthday concert Monday in Inglewood.

Sept. 5, 2023

“If we didn’t record it, I don’t think anybody would believe it,” Spears said. “It’s just one of those things that it’s so convenient, you’re like ‘Nah that’s not happening,’ but the baby definitely pulled through.”

Entertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement