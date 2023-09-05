Who is Beyoncé’s pregnant trumpet player?

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has it all — from all-chrome outfits to her daughter Blue Ivy making special appearances, and even baby bumps. If you pay close enough attention to who’s onstage, you’ll find that one of the band members appears to be playing the trumpet while pregnant.

For the last several months, Crystal Torres, a Philadelphia native, has been traveling the world with the musical icon on her tour since it started in June. In an Instagram post on May 10, Torres announced she would be joining Beyoncé on her tour. As one of the lead musicians in the touring band, Torres has done it all while pregnant.

Beyoncé performs at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in New Jersey. Crystal Torres is fourth from left. (Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood)

One of the shows took place on the icon’s birthday, at which Torres was dressed in silver from head to toe per Beyoncé’s birthday request.

In photos, Torres’ baby bump can be seen becoming more prominent with every show. She has posted about her journey and has thanked the crew and other musicians for helping keep her and her baby safe.

“For those of you who’ve been asking, I’m strong, healthy & not due ANY time soon 🤗. That being said, Tourlife at 31 weeks pregnant consists solely of: Snacks, Bathroom, Nap, Stage, Bus … Repeat,” Torres said in a post.

Fans have also supported Torres by posting their own videos of her performing and leaving messages of encouragement for her pregnancy.

“😍😍🔥🔥 You are a trailblazer. You’re killing it with your trumpet, dancing, and beautiful voice. All while growing a human being that I look forward to meeting!❤️❤️,” one account said.

“You are a soldier for real and a joy to watch!!! 💪🏾Take care of yourself! That baby will come out vibing to allllll of the beats and rhythms!!! Be blessed,” another said.

This isn’t the first time Torres has shared the stage with Beyoncé. The Puerto Rican and Italian trumpet player performed with the Grammy-winning artist during her Beyoncé Experience Tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour and her 2022 Oscar ceremony performance. She has also performed with other artists, including Alejandro Sanz, Lupe Fiasco and Steve Lacy.

Beyoncé announced her tour earlier this year, andfans eagerly snapped up tickets . The tour has included 57 shows across 12 countries in six months, including three sold-out performances at SoFi Stadium . Billboard reported that the European leg of the tour generated $154 million, with more than a million tickets sold.

The tour has been filled with star-studded attendees like Kelly Rowland, the former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Adele, Issa Rae and Pedro Pascal. Diana Ross also hit the stage for Beyoncé’s special birthday performance in L.A. to sing “Happy Birthday.”

This is Beyoncé’s first tour since 2018, when she toured with her husband, and her first solo tour since 2016.

The Renaissance tour will wrap up on Oct. 1 with a show in Kansas City, Mo.