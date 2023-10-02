Advertisement
Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage

Joshua Jackson poses in a black tuxedo and bowtie next to Jodie Turner-Smith posing in a blue dress and matching headband.
Jodie Turner-Smith, right, has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from fellow actor Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage.

The “Queen & Slim” star submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Sunday, citing “irreconcilable differences” between her and her partner. She and the “Dawson’s Creek” alum wed in August 2019 and share one child.

Turner-Smith, 37, and Jackson, 45, separated in September, the filing states. Turner-Smith has requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, whom they welcomed in April 2020.

This is a developing story.

Times news researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

