Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith, right, has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from fellow actor Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage.

The “Queen & Slim” star submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Sunday, citing “irreconcilable differences” between her and her partner. She and the “Dawson’s Creek” alum wed in August 2019 and share one child.

Turner-Smith, 37, and Jackson, 45, separated in September, the filing states. Turner-Smith has requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, whom they welcomed in April 2020.

This is a developing story.

Times news researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.