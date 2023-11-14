Chris Appleton files for divorce from Lukas Gage after nearly 7 months of marriage

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage after nearly seven months of marriage.

Appleton filed the marriage dissolution papers on Monday, citing the typical “irreconcilable differences” — the couple has been separated since Friday, according to the court document obtained by The Times. Spousal support, and who gets what, will be subject to a prenuptial agreement that the couple signed in May, the document said.

Appleton married the “White Lotus” actor in April in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian. Shania Twain serenaded the then-newlyweds with her 1997 hit love ballad, “You’re Still the One.” The pair had first sparked dating rumors in February when they posted photos of themselves on a trip to Mexico. They then started to show up at red-carpet events together.

In March, while on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Appleton all but confirmed his relationship with Gage and said he was “very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

“Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special,” he added.

Appleton is known as the hairstylist for Kardashian, as well as other celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, and is behind some of their memorable looks at events such as the Met Gala. He is also a lifestyle contributor on Barrymore’s daytime talk show, often appearing on the show to give his take on fashion.

Gage first became a familiar face to Americans in 2017 while acting in the satirical true crime show “American Vandal.” His fame rose while playing a minor, but pivotal role in Season 1 of the HBO high school drama “Euphoria,” in which his character, Tyler, is caught in a love triangle with Maddy and Nate. He later appeared as a hotel staff member in the first season of the HBO drama “The White Lotus” and most recently in the Netflix thriller “You,” where he plays playboy Adam Pratt.