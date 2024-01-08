Advertisement
Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes gown had big ‘Sex Education’ energy — and many vaginas

Gillian Anderson in a long white gown holding a burgundy purse posing on a red carpet in front of a Golden Globes sign
Gillian Anderson’s gown for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards featured subtle embroidered vaginas.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
It seems Gillian Anderson took a page from Dr. Jean Milburn‘s book for her glam at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The “Sex Education” and “The X-Files” star turned heads at the red carpet on Sunday as she strutted down in a classy, strapless cream-colored gown — subtly embroidered with an exterior view of multiple vaginas. According to Gabriela Hearst, who designed the sex-positive piece, Anderson’s Golden Globes look was “‘vulvaliciously’ chic.”

Pairing the gown with a simple diamond necklace and teardrop earrings, Anderson told Deadline about her look. When asked why she decided to showcase genitalia on the Globes carpet, she responded: “Oh for so many reasons, it’s brand-appropriate.”

Jan. 7, 2024

From 2019 to 2023, Anderson starred as renowned sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn in Netflix’s “Sex Education.” Both Anderson’s Jean and her son Otis (Asa Butterfield) help their respective clients move past various stigmas concerning sex — ranging from identity to self-pleasure to sexual assault. Since her time on the series, Anderson has leaned into her character’s sex-positive outlook.

“#yonioftheday @goldenglobes style,” Anderson captioned a video of herself walking down a hotel hallway in the dress. In her caption, the Emmy-winning “Crown” actor also revealed that the vagina appliques on her custom gown each took more than three hours to embroider.

An up-close detail of Gillian Anderson's 2024 Golden Globes dress shows the designs on the gown, plus the actor's handbag
A detail of Gillian Anderson’s 2024 Golden Globes dress, showing the designs on the gown, plus the actor’s handbag.
(Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)

In another Instagram post, Anderson shared behind-the-scenes photos of her glam squad preparing her for the carpet. She also shared a picture of herself sneaking away for a quick snack.

“Sometimes you just need a sausage to go with your yoni dress,” she captioned her set of photos.

Also turning heads at Sunday’s ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton, with less sex-oriented looks of their own were stars including Margot Robbie, Helen Mirren, Colman Domingo, Taylor Swift and Pedro Pascal.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

