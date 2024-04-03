Jonathan Majors sentencing reportedly still on as judge rejects motion to toss conviction

Actor Jonathan Majors was convicted in a criminal court in New York City in December of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors will reportedly still face sentencing in his high-profile assault and harassment case later this month, despite his legal team’s efforts to get his guilty verdict overturned.

This week, a New York judge rejected a motion to dismiss the actor’s December conviction, filed by his attorney in February, multiple outlets reported. The former Marvel star, 34, was convicted in December of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors’ sentencing is reportedly still set for Monday. The actor was originally supposed to receive his sentence on Feb. 6, but the motion prompted a delay. He faces up to a year in prison but could also be sentenced to probation.

A legal representative for Majors did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

After a fiery two-week trial in December, a Manhattan jury found Majors guilty in December for one count of assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree against Jabbari. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment.

The “Last Black Man in San Francisco” breakout star was seemingly on a fast track to Hollywood fame, before he was arrested in New York March 25, 2023, over a confrontation involving Jabbari during a car ride in Manhattan the previous night.

Majors’ career seemingly came to a screeching halt as he continued to face allegations of abuse, including from other women. When his guilty verdict came down in December, Marvel cut ties with Majors, who was supposed to play a major part in its next cinematic chapter.

In the February motion, reviewed by The Times, Majors’ attorneys argued that neither of the actor’s charges was “supported by the evidence at trial” and urged the court to acquit the actor.

Majors will receive his sentence less than a month after Jabbari, 31, sued him in civil court for battery, assault and defamation. She also accused her ex-boyfriend, whom she met in 2021, of intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution, according to legal documents reviewed by The Times in March.

“This is no surprise,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry responded to Jabbari’s lawsuit last month. “Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”