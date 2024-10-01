Broadway star Gavin Creel remembered for his kindness: ‘Everyone fell in love with Gavin’

Gavin Creel died Monday in Manhattan of a rare form of cancer. He was 48.

Theater actor Gavin Creel was commemorated Monday after his death of a rare form of cancer, with many of his friends, fans and followers reflecting on the loss of a beloved star “who made Broadway so very bright.”

“yeah gavin creel was a singular talent but i love how everyone is emphasizing just how f— kind he was, and THAT is a legacy,” production manager Laura J. Brown tweeted.

Indeed, the tributes that poured in for Creel were fond and emphasized his personality. The Tony Award-winning theater actor — parts in “Into the Woods,” “Waitress,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Hello, Dolly!” were among his starring roles — died Monday of an aggressive form of cancer known as metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, which he was diagnosed with in July. He was 48 and is survived by his parents, siblings and his partner, singer and actor Alex Temple Ward.

Advertisement

Mourners shared their grief over the actor’s death on Creel’s official Instagram. Singer and YouTube star Todrick Hall was among those who left comments on Creel’s final post, writing that he was “the kindest human with the biggest gift! Love you so much my friend, you will be dearly missed.”

Across social media, Broadway’s elite grieved the “Hair” star.

“Hello, Dolly!” star Bette Midler, who co-starred with Creel in his Tony-winning role in the 2017 revival, said she “looked forward to working with him every single night.”

Advertisement

“He was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone. What a loss,” she wrote on X.

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” co-star Sutton Foster memorialized the actor, who earned his first Tony nomination for his 2002 Broadway debut in “Millie,” on Instagram, writing: “My sweet friend. I will love you forever.”

Sharing a series of photos of himself and Creel, “The Book of Mormon” and “Big Mouth” star Andrew Rannells wrote of his instant connection with Creel when they met in the late 1990s.

Advertisement

“I fell in love with Gavin Creel in 1998 the moment I met him,” Rannells wrote. “I was certainly not alone in my instant affection for him. Everyone fell in love with Gavin. Our friendship grew and changed and was challenged and became stronger over the decades. We were living big, exciting lives at times but the moments we were happiest, the moments we were most ourselves, were the quiet ones.”

Rannells said that he and Creel called each other “Soulmate” or “Soulie” for short — a “joke that became a nickname that, in some ways, became a truth that made us both smile when we said it.”

“My heart feels incredibly empty today. I know I’m not alone in this feeling because again, everyone fell in love with Gavin,” he added.

Rannells and Creel’s “Book of Mormon” co-star Josh Gad said he couldn’t find the “right words to describe my sadness” on Instagram.

“Today is one of those days. We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community,” he wrote. “My heart breaks for his family and his closest friends. This is just not fair. We will never forget you @realgavincreel.”

Gad’s “Frozen” co-star and “Wicked” Tony Award winner Idina Menzel shared a photo of Creel on Instagram that she captioned: “Sweet sweet Gavin Creel. An angel among the angels.”

Advertisement

“Wicked” star Kristin Chenoweth tweeted that she had been thinking all day about the “beloved” star.

“Although one prepares, one is never ready to lose someone like him. Weren’t we blessed to know him? His legacy and talent and VOICE lives on forever. Gavin, you are SO LOVED. See you in heaven. RIP sweet angel,” she wrote.

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo posted a photo of himself and Creel in ballet costumes, writing that the late actor was “a sweet man. Hilarious and kind.”

“We will all miss him. He made Broadway so very bright. My heart aches for everyone who loved him. Had the sweetest interaction with him in June. I will hold it in my heart,” the “Euphoria” and “Lincoln” star wrote. “Broadway raise a high kick for our beloved tonight. Here is a sweet image of us honoring Terrence McNally for the New York Times some years ago for ‘Love Valor Compassion.’ We held hands knowing the legacy that was laid out for us all by the ones that came before. Gavin Creel, Ladies and Gentlemen. Give him a standing ovation and throw roses. He did well.”

Replying to Domingo’s post, Tony Award-winning producer Lamar Richardson wrote: “Ugh, may he rest eternally. This is such a catastrophic loss for the broadway community . Another huge talent gone too soon. May flights of angels sing him to sweet rest”

Culture Monster Blog Gavin Creel and cast of ‘Hair’ get a taste of Hollywood This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

“Ugly Betty” alum Michael Urie, who also appeared in Domingo’s picture with Creel, shared his own post, writing: “The kindest soul. Unfathomable.”

Advertisement

“There are no words to describe this loss. Gavin was my first role model, idol and hero,” wrote “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt on his Instagram story (via People).”He showed me around backstage after I saw my first Broadway show. I couldn’t believe someone that supernaturally talented could also be every single person in the building’s favorite human being. I wanted to sing just like him and be just like him.”

“Hamilton” hitmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda, who cast Creel as King George III in his early show “The Hamilton Mixtape,” said he was “shattered” by Creel’s death.

“Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent,” Miranda wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of Creel singing alongside Joshua Henry, Brian D’Arcy James, Phillipa Soo and Sara Bareilles.

“He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he’s no longer with us. My heart goes out to all the friends and family and collaborators lucky enough to be in his orbit. We love you and we’ll always love you Gavin.”

The Kennedy Center joined in the mourning of the actor, whose work at the Washington, D.C.-based organization dated back to 2003 when he starred in Stephen Sondheim’s “Bounce.” More recently, Creel appeared in “50 Years of Broadway” at the Kennedy Center in February 2022, as well as “Into the Woods” in April 2023 and his own sold-out concert in August 2023.

“Those who know Gavin had the pleasure of working with one of the most vibrant, upbeat, friendly, and talented performers on Broadway. We grieve with the theatre community today. He will be missed dearly,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Sharing a video of Creel’s 2017 acceptance speech on X, the Tony Awards’ official X account said: “Today, we mourn the devastating loss of Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, whose extraordinary talent, kindness, and passion lit up the stage and our hearts.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.