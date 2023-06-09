‘Based on a True Story’ star Chris Messina on his pop culture obsessions

Welcome to Screen Gab, the newsletter for everyone who’s ever dreamed of making millions from the true crime boom.

That’s the backdrop of the new TV series starring this week’s guest, Chris Messina, “Based on a True Story.” In Peacock’s new true crime satire, Messina plays a former tennis pro who teams up with his wife (Kaley Cuoco) to create a true crime podcast about, and involving, the Westside Ripper terrorizing Los Angeles, in hopes of finding a solution to their financial problems.

Also in this week’s Screen Gab, our editor finally catches up with “Vanderpump Rules,” TV recommendations for your weekend and more. Want to be featured in a future newsletter? Pretend we’re at the water cooler and give us your review of a TV show or streaming movie you’ve loved. (Submissions should be approximately 100 to 150 words and sent to screengab@latimes.com with your name and location.)

Advertisement

Newsletter The complete guide to home viewing Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

ICYMI

Must-read stories you might have missed

Vidiots Foundation Executive Director Maggie Mackay, from left, and founders Cathy Tauber and Patty Polinger, inside the new store location in Eagle Rock. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The return of Vidiots could alter L.A.’s moviegoing map for good: L.A.’s reopened Vidiots, both a theater and video store, hopes to inject a sense of shared commitment and community into the local film scene.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne wanted to disrupt onscreen relationships. Enter ‘Platonic’: The Apple TV+ series, which dropped its fifth episode on Wednesday, aims to dismantle tropes about relationships between men and women.

Ed Asner warned us about Hollywood’s summer of labor unrest 40 years ago: After the 1980 actors’ strike, Asner criticized the final deal. As the actors consider walking out alongside writers, his reasons why seem prescient.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to talk about his affair and failures, documentary creators say: The creators of the Netflix docuseries, which premiered Wednesday, said “no topic was off the table” and that the actor and former governor “made no excuses” about his controversies.

Turn on

Recommendations from the film and TV experts at The Times

Ari Notartomaso, from left, Tricia Fukuhara, Cheyenne Wells and Marisa Davila in “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” (Eduardo Araquel / Paramount+)

Tucked into Paramount+’s library of CBS sitcoms and “Yellowstone” spinoffs is “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” an entertaining prequel to the hit movie-musical “Grease,” which remains largely beloved despite its now-sexist perspectives. This 10-episode series gives its female characters way more agency as they navigate daily life at their 1950s high school — which, this time, includes staving off slut-shaming, dismissing racist remarks and discovering your sexual orientation. Hardcore “Grease” fans needn’t worry, though. The show still pays plenty of tribute to its classic source material via various lines, score and setups (of course there’s a guardian angel sequence, a climatic car race and a spectacular school carnival!), and the period costumes, hair and makeup evoke the same nostalgia as Olivia Newton John’s poodle skirt and John Travolta’s greaser ‘do. Plus, all of the show’s original songs are impeccably shot, gorgeously choreographed and brilliantly performed by a cast of talented newcomers, raising the bar for how showstopping a TV show’s musical sequence can be. — Ashley Lee

John Lurie in Season 3 of “Painting with John.” (HBO)

It speaks well for HBO, as opposed to whatever Max is, that it has produced a third season of “Painting with John,” John Lurie’s philosophical art oleo. On the unnamed tropical island where he shelters from the slings, arrows and personal space invasion of untrustworthy humanity, to the accompaniment of music from his back catalog, Lurie makes fiddly little watercolors, their creation captured in sharp detail, while he tells stories. (“They’re all true, I mean they’re as true as I can make them, except for the stories that are of course obviously not true”: An escape from summer camp, for instance, involves talking trees, alligators, Gurdjieff and giant frogs.) Written and directed by Lurie, as before, the new season feels more sophisticated, while being no less personal — indeed, it’s mostly one person, with the occasional amateur participation (less and more enthusiastic) of helpers/compatriots Nesrin Wolf (as “Scooch the Oooocher”) and Ann Mary Gludd James. A blackout skit might be no more than Lurie introducing you to his garbage can, or telling the moon about a dream he had. “This show got 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes,” says the star, “which apparently is a big deal, yet we won no awards. I have a feeling they don’t know how to categorize it. My best guess is it’s a variety show.” — Robert Lloyd

Catch up

Everything you need to know about the film or TV series everyone’s talking about

Tom Schwartz, from left, Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval in “Vanderpump Rules.” (Nicole Weingart / Bravo)

If morbid curiosity about the cheating controversy the internet dubbed #Scandoval hasn’t already driven you to check out “Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo, Peacock), I’m not too proud to be the one to recommend it. In the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spinoff, restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump plays matriarch and maestro to the staff at her West Hollywood haunt Sur — who turn out to be the most dysfunctional, incestuous, compulsively watchable L.A. friend group since the days of “Melrose Place.”

Yes, there are the requisite slaps in the face and spring break-style benders, dressed down for age group (twenty- and thirtysomethings) and occupation (mercurial reality TV server). More intriguing, though, at least for a recent joiner of the bandwagon like myself, may be the revelation that cheating is as central to “Vanderpump” as dragons and white walkers were to “Game of Thrones.” Sure, the furor around #Scandoval erupted because of 10 seasons of viewer investment, and perhaps a bump from the entirely separate “Vanderpump”-adjacent scandal around Randall Emmett and Lala Kent. But the bombshells have been coming fast and furious since the backdoor pilot — focused on a Housewife’s ex-husband romancing a Sur waitress — and produced, in its early seasons, an almost Shakespearean amount of backstabbing. Did Jax cheat on Stassi? Did Sandoval cheat on Kristin? Did Kristen cheat on Sandoval with Jax and lie about it to Stassi?

Through it all, Vanderpump and her cast’s cunning sense of reality TV dynamics brings us back for more of the same again and again and again, though she does prefer to maintain at least a gloss of propriety about the place. “The customers come here for the food and the drinks and the ambience,” she chides at one point, amid yet another flurry of infidelity allegations, this one in Season 3. “They don’t come here to take a ringside seat to see who’s screwing who and a screaming match on the patio.”

Oh, Lisa. I’m still new here, but I beg to differ. — Matt Brennan

Guest spot

A weekly chat with actors, writers, directors and more about what they’re working on — and what they’re watching

Chris Messina in “Based on a True Story.” (Peacock)

As I recently put it to a fellow entertainment buff, if “Only Murders in the Building” is a satire of true crime podcasts, “Based on a True Story” might be described as a satire of optioning true crime podcasts. So to speak. That’s because the series, which premiered Thursday on Peacock, is more attuned than any prior entry in the genre to the big business of true crime. Starring Chris Messina and Kaley Cuoco, the tale follows Ava and Nathan, a Los Angeles couple with major money problems, as they hatch a plan to make a podcast of their own — with their friendly neighborhood serial killer’s involvement. Messina recently stopped by Screen Gab to talk about his own obsessions (acting, River Phoenix, “Tootsie”) and what he’s watching. — Matt Brennan

What have you watched recently that you are recommending to everyone you know?

“Monica” [VOD, multiple platforms]. Trace Lysette gives a stunning performance. Patricia Clarkson is once again astonishing. Andrea Pallaoro’s direction and the cinematography of Katelin Arizmendi are a must-see.

What’s your go-to “comfort watch,” the movie or TV show you go back to again and again?

“Tootsie” [Paramount+] is something my wife and I watch a few times a year. It’s a perfect movie. The performances all around are incredible. My wife calls me “Michael Dorsey” whenever I passionately complain about some bad direction I’ve received. She says, “A tomato doesn’t sit” — which is code for you’re being Michael Dorsey again.

“Based on a True Story” turns our culture’s obsession with true crime into a plot device — and potential profit source. What in pop culture do you obsess over?

I’m an acting dork so I got way into “The Last Movie Stars” [Max], directed by Ethan Hawke. Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in their own words talking about the Actors Studio in the 1950s. Their respect for acting is inspiring as you follow them on the rollercoaster ride of fame and family. It’s a beautiful love story.

You also currently star in “The Boogeyman,” which is based on a Stephen King short story. What’s your favorite Stephen King screen adaptation besides your own, and why?

“Stand by Me” [VOD, multiple platforms]. I wanted to be River Phoenix for most of my childhood. I was the exact age of the characters when the movie came out. My buddies and I would adventure through the Long Island woods pretending we were them. “I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?”

What’s next

Highlighting the TV shows and streaming movies to keep an eye on

Fri., June 9

“Brooklyn 45” (Shudder): The past comes back to haunt four longtime friends in this 2023 supernatural thriller set in NYC during WWII.

“The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+): “Spider-Man’s” Tom Holland gets tangled in a different kind of web in this new mystery drama. Amanda Seyfried also stars.

“First Five” (Max): This new docuseries follows Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin as she handles crises from coronavirus to the war in Ukraine.

“Flamin’ Hot” (Disney+, Hulu): A humble janitor (Jesse Garcia) shakes up the snack-food industry in Eva Longoria’s new fact-based 2023 comedy.

“Human Resources” (Netflix): This spinoff of the animated comedy “Big Mouth” unloads its second and final season.

“The Lake” (Prime Video): This Canadian-made comedy starring Julia Stiles and “Orphan Black’s” Jordan Gavaris is also back.

“Tex Mex Motors” (Netflix): Out in the west Texas town of El Paso, they’re restoring classic cars to their former glory in this new unscripted series.

“Tribunal Justice” (Freevee): It’s like “Judge Judy” times three in this new courtroom series created by ... Judge Judy Sheindlin.

“John Williams: The Berlin Concert” (KOCE, 8 p.m.): The composer leads the Berliner Philharmoniker in selections from his classic film scores in this pledge drive special.

“Hailey’s On It!” (Disney Channel, 8 p.m.): “Moana’s” Auli’i Cravalho lends her voice to this new animated sci-fi comedy.

Sat., June 10

“Inspiring America: The 2023 Inspiration List” (NBC, 7:30 p.m.): Do-gooders doing good in their local communities collect their due in this new special.

“Love’s Greek to Me” (Hallmark, 8 p.m.): A young woman gets schooled by her future mother-in-law in this new TV movie. With Torrey DeVitto and “Star Trek: TNG’s” Marina Sirtis.

“Mary J. Blige’s Real Love” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’s 1992 track serves as the inspiration for the first of two new TV movies. With Ajiona Alexus.

“New York Homicide” (Oxygen, 9 p.m.): This true crime series exploring the bad side of the Big Apple is back for Season 2.

Sun., June 11

“Duck Family Treasures” (Fox Nation): “Duck Dynasty’s” Jace and Jep Robertson return for a second season.

“E60” (ESPN, 8 a.m.): The rise of pro hockey’s Mighty Ducks is recalled in the new doc “Once Upon a Time in Anaheim.”

L.A. Pride Parade (Hulu, 11 a.m.): The annual procession celebrating the LGBTQ+ community hits the streets of Tinseltown.

Raquel Welch tribute (TCM, 5 and 7 p.m.): The glamorous star, who died in February, is featured in the 1973 romp “The Three Musketeers” and the 1966 adventure “One Million Years B.C.”

“The Tony Awards” (CBS, 5 p.m.): Broadway gives its regards to itself at the annual ceremony. “West Side Story” Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returns as host.

“The Pregnancy Scheme” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): An unemployed single mom-to-be gets an offer she should have refused in this new thriller.

“Morse & the Last Endeavour: A Masterpiece Mystery! Special” (KOCE, 9 p.m.): This new special goes inside the long-running British detective drama and its spinoffs.

Mon., June 12

NBA Finals (ABC, 6 p.m.; also Thursday): The series between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets continues, if necessary.

“Hey Yahoo!” (GSN, 8 and 8:30 p.m.; also Tuesday-Saturday): Contestants second-guess a search engine in this new game show hosted by “Ed’s” Tom Cavanagh.

“Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts — A Local, USA Special” (KOCE, 10 p.m.): This 2022 doc salutes the Black Americans who served in segregated units in the U.S. Army after the Civil War.

Tue., June 13

“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” (Netflix): How’s married life treating her? The comic has thoughts in her latest stand-up special.

“30 for 30” (ESPN, 5 and 6 p.m.): A four-part profile of NBA great Bill Walton concludes with back-to-back episodes.

Stanley Cup Final (TBS, TNT, truTV, 5 p.m.; also Friday): The series between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights continues, if necessary.

“Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” (HGTV, 8 p.m.): More unhappy homeowners cry out for help as the renovation series returns.

“Frontline” (KOCE, 10 p.m.): The new episode “America’s Dangerous Trucks” explores the intersection of interstate commerce, auto manufacturing and highway safety.

Wed., June 14

“The Full Monty” (FX on Hulu): Those unemployed blokes turned male strippers from the hit 1997 comedy are back in this new series. With Mark Addy.

“Our Planet II” (Netflix): The migrating will continue until morale improves in a new season of this nature series. David Attenborough narrates.

“How Do You Measure a Year?” (HBO, 9 p.m.): Home movies chart the relationship between indie filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt and his daughter in this 2021 documentary short.

“Small Town Potential” (HGTV, 9 p.m.): Folks looking to relocate to the scenic Hudson River Valley get an assist in this new renovation series.

“Save My Skin” (TLC, 9 p.m.): Your epidermis is showing in new episodes of the medical series.

“Temptation Island” (USA, 9 p.m.): All ashore who’s going ashore as the competition returns for another season.

“The Big D” (USA, 10 p.m.): Divorced couples are forced to cohabitate with their exes while each searches for someone new in this new series.

Thu., June 15

“Black Mirror” (Netflix): It probably won’t seem nearly as unnerving as it once did when the dystopian anthology series returns with its first new episodes since 2019.

“Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 — The Future Starts Now” (Roku, iHeartRadio’s YouTube, 5 p.m.): Dolly Parton and Elton John are among the celebs taking part in this celebration.

“Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50” (BET+): The “Being Mary Jane” star marks a milestone while exploring her African roots in this new two-part special.

“Jagged Mind” (Hulu): It’s like déjà vu all over again for a young Brit in this imported 2023 thriller. With Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+): The sci-fi franchise’s latest entry launches a second season. Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn star.

“Swiping America” (Max): Four sexy singles from NYC play the dating-app game while looking for love in Miami, New Orleans, etc. in this new series.

U.S. Open Golf Championship (Peacock, 6:40 a.m.; also NBC, USA through June 18) The annual contest tees off in Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years.

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” (KOCE, 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m.): Jennifer Coolidge and Pedro Pascal are among the thespians talking shop in new episodes.

“60 Days In” and “Booked: First Day In” (A&E, 9 and 10 p.m.): Clung-clung! The docuseries returns, followed by a new spinoff.

“Project Runway All-Stars” (Bravo, 9 p.m.): Contestants from seasons past get another bite at the apple this time around. With Christian Siriano.

“Pretty Freekin Scary” (Disney, 9 and 9:30 p.m.): Be afraid, be sort of afraid of this new sitcom based on the children’s books.

“True Crime Story: Look Into My Eyes” (SundanceTV, 10 p.m.): A new season focuses on a Florida high school principal with a sinister sideline in amateur hypnotherapy.