Emmys 2019: Snubs and Surprises

No Emmy nominations day would be complete without at least a few snubs and surprises. The 2019 edition — announced by D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong on Tuesday — includes “Schitt’s Creek and “When They See Us” and, yet again, omits “The Good Fight.”

The Times breaks down all of those who surprisingly will, and shockingly won’t, be up for the top television awards at the Emmys, set to take place Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater:

Surprise: “Schitt’s Creek” (comedy series)

Until today, Dan and Eugene Levy’s CBC/Pop TV series has aired without acknowledgment by the Television Academy, despite delivering season after season of farcical comedy. The show made a strong showing at this year’s nominations announcement, with mentions in the top comedy category as well as in lead actor (Eugene Levy) and lead actress (Catherine O’Hara).

Snub: D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” (supporting actress, comedy) A standout episode of NBC’s afterlife comedy saw the actress simultaneously playing all her fellow characters, those usually and very specifically portrayed by Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto. Yet somehow, the human behind the beloved robot evaded the Emmy nominations she announced.

Surprise: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (lead actress, comedy)

Netflix’s genre-bending comedy-drama-mystery won viewers over with its insights on grief and female friendships, as demonstrated onscreen by Christina Applegate’s curious widow. Applegate snuck into the competitive category ten years after her last nomination for “Samantha Who?”

Snub: Timothy Simons, “Veep” (supporting actor, comedy) The HBO political comedy has always been an Emmys darling, but Simons’ performance as a White House staffer-turned-Congressman had yet to receive a nomination. The supporting actor category was again too crowded (by some of his fellow cast members) to accommodate his final turn as Jonah Ryan in the last season of the series.

Surprise: “When They See Us” (limited series)

Ava DuVernay’s limited series collected critical acclaim for its bold honesty about the events surrounding the Central Park Five, from their wrongful conviction in the 1989 assault and rape to their eventual exoneration. The Netflix docudrama nabbed 16 nominations overall, including the performances of Jharrel Jerome and Niecy Nash.

Snub: Penn Badgley, “You” (lead actor, drama)

The “Gossip Girl” alum conquered the water-cooler conversation by playing a lethal bookstore manager in the psychological thriller series, first on Lifetime and now on Netflix. His skin-crawling transformation in the show, which was packed with insights about the social media age, went unnoticed by Emmy voters.

Surprise: “Barry” (comedy series)

HBO’s jet-black comedy about an assassin-turned-aspiring actor broke bigger in its sophomore season, nabbing nominations not only for comedy series, lead actor Bill Hader, and returning champion Henry Winkler, but also supporting cast members Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Stephen Root.

Snub: “The Good Fight” (drama series)

CBS All Access’ “Good Wife” spinoff only previously nabbed nominations in music-related categories, despite its consistently sharp storylines and Christine Baranski’s leading performance. It turned out 2019 is another year that Emmy voters have opted not to applaud the show, which is currently airing an encore run on CBS. Perhaps they’ll be sure to tune in for next year’s nominations.