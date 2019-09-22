Moira Rose, Emmys host? At least one nominee hopes so

Following the Oscars’ lead, the 71st Primetime Emmys are going without a host Sunday night — but that doesn’t mean the Hollywood heavyweights in attendance at the ceremony don’t have strong opinions about who they wish would take the emcee reins.

If “Veep’” Tony Hale had his way, Moira Rose, the great dame of “Schitt’s Creek,” would be hosting tonight’s show. “Catherine O’Hara is a god,” Hale said on Sunday’s purple carpet.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” star and actress in a comedy nominee, was not confident her lovably corrupt character could handle a hosting gig.

“Selina would have completely crumpled under the pressure,” she joked. “It would not have gone well if Selina Meyer hosted the Emmys.”

“Fosse/Verdon” executive producers Joel Fields and Steven Levenson threw their support — however unlikely it might be — to the late, great Gwen Verdon: “She’s a consummate actress, Fields said. “It would have been the greatest opening dance number ever.”

“Russian Doll” creator Leslye Headland had been mulling over this very question with her wife, but couldn’t remember who they had both agreed on. But she offered a quick list: “The hot priest from ‘Fleabag,’ Tom Cruise or [‘The Good Place’s’] D’Arcy Carden.”

The “Queer Eye” team didn’t say who their dream Emmys host would be — as long as it isn’t one of them.

“I don’t think anyone would ever turn down hosting this gig,” said fashion expert Tan France. “We would do a terrible job because none of us are great with a TelePrompTer.”