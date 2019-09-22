‘Succession’ star Nicholas Braun overwhelmed on Emmys purple carpet

Elizabeth Warren and her selfie line had some competition.
In the lobby of the Microsoft Theater, site of the 71st Emmy Awards, fans were lining up to take photos with Nicholas Braun, who plays eager-to-please cousin Greg on HBO’s Emmy-nominated “Succession.”
“I don’t understand this; I can’t really believe it,” Braun said after another round of photos. “Every single person who stops me, I’m like, ‘Are you sure? We’re at the Emmys and there’s better people here.”
This year’s ceremony marks the first time Braun has attended. He admitted he found the red carpet overwhelming.
“You’re, like, running into people you revere on a purple carpet,” Braun said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
While the concession line was calling his name — “I’m so hungry” — Braun was eager to get back inside to see how “Succession” fared for the night.
“The line is too long, I can’t do that,” Braun said. “I’d probably go for popcorn if there wasn’t a wait, but I don’t know if that has the nutrients I would need.”
Of course, if California Pizza Kitchen were catering, he’d put in the wait time.
“I’d want a Cajun chicken linguine right now.”