Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Television

Surprise Golden Globe nominee Ramy Youssef is ‘just trying to keep up with Mahershala’

Golden Globe nominee Ramy Youssef in Hulu’s “Ramy”
Golden Globe nominee Ramy Youssef in the comedy “Ramy.”
(Hulu)
By Lorraine AliTelevision Critic 
Dec. 9, 2019
7:31 AM
Share

Ramy Youssef, co-creator of the comedy “Ramy,” has been nominated for his lead performance in Hulu’s breakthrough series about an Egyptian American millennial. The New Jersey-based character, whose life is loosely based on Youssef’s, grapples with his Muslim faith while navigating sex, dating and relationships.

Youssef reacted to his unexpected nomination Monday morning in a direct message via Twitter. “I’m just trying to keep up with Mahershala so he can stop taunting me with his Oscars on set,” he joked, referring to Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor Mahershala Ali, who will be featured in Season 2 of “Ramy.”

Movies
The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes nominees
With Netflix’s ‘The Irishman,’ Martin Scorsese is still cinema’s greatest risk taker
Movies
The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes nominees
The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes
More Coverage
How did ‘Joker’ do in the Golden Globe nominations?

“Ramy” is an irreverent half-hour comedy that tackles Muslim-specific issues, such as the right way to wash one’s feet before prayer (episode name: “Between the Toes”), and broader comedic narratives about forging a career and love life while still living with one’s parents. In an earlier interview with the L.A. Times, Youssef explained one of the main themes in his show: “There’s this idea that when you say you’re Muslim, that you’re either all in or you’re trying to escape it. I love the idea of gradations and levels, just like everybody else has.”

Youssef is also a stand-up comedian who forged his career in New York clubs. His HBO special “Feelings” highlighted those talents when it aired in June of this year. “Ramy,” loosely based on his routine, is executive produced by Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show”) and Bridget Bedard (“Transparent”). The show was co-created by Youssef, Ryan Welch and Ari Katcher. The show is touted as the first Muslim American sitcom to gain traction in the U.S., and Youssef’s nomination is one of several recent breakthroughs by Muslim performers such as Ali and Aziz Ansari.

Movies
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations
la_ET_THE_IRISHMAN_MOVIE_78.JPG
Movies
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations.
More Coverage
Nominations snub female directors — again
Nominations snub HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ for ‘Succession’ and ‘Big Little Lies’
Advertisement

TelevisionAwardsGolden Globes
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Lorraine Ali
Follow Us
Lorraine Ali is television critic of the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a senior writer for the Calendar section where she covered culture at large, entertainment and American Muslim issues. Ali is an award-winning journalist and Los Angeles native who has written in publications ranging from the New York Times to Rolling Stone and GQ. She was formerly The Times’ music editor and before that, a senior writer and music critic with Newsweek magazine.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement