Television

Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe. But he’s in Australia confronting a climate ‘tragedy’

Russell Crowe, left, as Roger Ailes and Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch in “The Loudest Voice.”
Russell Crowe, left, as Roger Ailes and Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch in “The Loudest Voice.” Crowe won the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series or TV movie on Sunday night.
(JoJo Whilden / Showtime)
By Greg BraxtonStaff Writer 
Jan. 5, 2020
5:42 PM
Russell Crowe was not present at the 2020 Golden Globes to accept his award for an actor in a miniseries or TV movie in Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice.” Instead, he was at his home in Australia protecting his family and residence from the devastating wildfires that have consumed the country, said presenter Jennifer Aniston.

But the actor, who portrayed Fox News head Roger Ailes, made a moving political statement in his absentee acceptance speech, which included an indictment of those in government who continually deny the effects of climate change.

The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees
How did ‘Joker’ do in the Golden Globe nominations?

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change-based,” the actor wrote in a statement read by Aniston, who appeared emotional while delivering the message. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place, it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.”

Greg Braxton
A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.
