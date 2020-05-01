What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk: Coronavirus and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo Three abandoned puma cubs arrive at the zoo. Also, the staff is concerned that the oldest rhino is not acting like herself in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Life Story This new episode focuses on the competition for mating in the animal world, which sometimes includes violence. 9 p.m. BBC America

Saved By the Barn Chris completes his first rescue, saving two goats in need of medical attention. Also, a calf is recovering from a series of surgeries. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

SPECIALS

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together Victoria Justice hosts a virtually produced show with stars, surprises and, of course, slime, as favorite celebrities, movies, games and more are honored. LeBron James receives the 2020 Generation Change Award. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 and 11:15 a.m., 9 and 4 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Bill Gates. 7 p.m. CNN

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Brain surgeon and neuroscientist Rahul Jandial. 4:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Fighting COVID-19. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The economy; coronavirus: Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. Coronavirus response: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Libertarian presidential candidate Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Is China to blame for the spread of COVID-19? Are states ready to restart their economies? The availability of personal protective equipment; vaccines: Peter Navarro, Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. The motivations behind the Trump administration blaming China for the spread of COVID-19; anti-Asian bias in America: Jiayang Fan, the New Yorker; author Erika Lee (“America for the Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States”). The pandemic strategy used by Sweden: Anders Tegnell. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron Desantis (R-Fla.). National economic advisor Larry Kudlow. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Trey Gowdy. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Panel: Dana Perino; Donna Brazile; Guy Benson. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m.and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the pandemic and politics: Carl Bernstein, CNN. Briefings, bluster and bogus claims from the White House: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Ryan Lizza, Politico. Global coverage of the pandemic; how the U.S. looks to the rest of the world: Katharine Viner, the Guardian. Mapping confirmed coronavirus cases: Beth Blauer, Johns Hopkins; Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins. The pandemic and the president, Jake Tapper. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jessica Tarlov; Matthew Continetti; Gillian Turner; Kat Timpf; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Finding a job in America during the COVID-19 pandemic; farmers affected by the pandemic shutdown. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Art of Racing in the Rain Simon Curtis directed this 2019 adaptation of a novel by Garth Stein, wherein an elderly golden retriever (voice of Kevin Costner) narrates the story of his life with his master, race-car driver Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia). Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker and Martin Donovan also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Deadly Mile High Club A flight instructor becomes so obsessed with a handsome male student that she embarks on an insane quest to destroy the important people in his life and seduce him into loving her in this 2020 thriller. Allison McAtee, Marc Herrmann and Anna Marie Dobbins star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Red Joan Trevor Nunn directed this 2018 British spy drama inspired by the life of Melita Norwood, who supplied the Soviet Union with nuclear secrets while working as a secretary at a British research association. Judi Dench and Sophie Cookson share the title role. Tom Hughes, Stephen Campbell Moore and Ben Miles also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Logan (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX

The Public Enemy (1931) 9 a.m. TCM

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 a.m. Encore

Pretty in Pink (1986) 9:30 a.m. Freeform

Black Hawk Down (2001) 9:49 a.m. and 10:40 p.m. Starz

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. TRU

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax

My Darling Clementine (1946) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 11 a.m. FXX

Scarface (1983) 11:03 a.m. and 11:39 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:30 a.m. FX

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) 11:35 a.m. HBO

On the Waterfront (1954) 12:15 p.m. TCM

March of the Penguins (2005) 2 p.m. KCOP

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3:30 p.m. KCOP

Dirty Dancing (1987) 3:30 p.m. POP

Wonder Woman (2017) 3:30 p.m. TBS

The Game (1997) 3:47 p.m. Encore

The Producers (1968) 3:58 p.m. KCET

Iron Man (2008) 4 and 9 p.m. USA

The Negotiator (1998) 5 p.m. Ovation

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Longest Yard (1974) 5:30 p.m. Sundance; 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Platoon (1986) 5:58 p.m. Encore

Rocky III (1982) 6 p.m. FS1

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

The School of Rock (2003) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 6:15 and 11:15 p.m. USA

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 6:45 p.m. TMC

Drumline (2002) 7:30 p.m. VH1

G.I. Jane (1997) 8 p.m. AMC

Predator (1987) 8 p.m. Encore

Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Iron Man 3 (2013) 8 p.m. FX

The Usual Suspects (1995) 8 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 9:55 p.m. Epix

Tommy (1975) 10 p.m. KVCR

Love’s Long Journey (2005) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Kelly’s Heroes (1970) 10:30 p.m. Sundance

Horse Feathers (1932) 11 p.m. TCM

Starship Troopers (1997) 11:50 p.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) 11:55 p.m. HBO

