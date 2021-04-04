What’s on TV Monday: ‘Race to the Center of the Earth’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The battle rounds continue. 8 p.m. NBC

American Idol Duets and solos. 8 p.m. ABC

Hemingway Jeff Daniels provides the voice of author Ernest Hemingway in this three-part documentary (airing nightly through Wednesday) from filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. 8 p.m. KOCE

America’s Most Wanted (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Channing Tatum reunites with Grylls in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) joins Grylls on a trek through the Icelandic highlands. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan challenges the bakers to invent their own spring creations featuring cookies, ice cream and fruit. 9 p.m. Food Network

Rock the Block “Rock the Exteriors” (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Breeders (N) 10 p.m. FX

Race to the Center of the Earth In Canada, a fierce snowstorm puts one team in a bind, while an adventurer in Vietnam faces some of her deepest fears. The team in Russia endures its longest day on the course, and in South America, the fourth team is severely tested. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN

Special Report: The Truth About Vaccines As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes an in-depth look at the science of vaccines and the increasing number of parents choosing, pre-pandemic, to not vaccinate their children. 6 and 10 p.m. CNN

SPORTS

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Kansas City Royals visit the Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Dodgers visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. ESPN

2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final, 6 p.m. CBS

NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”); Buddy Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Ken Wingard, Kym Douglas, Mayim Bialik, Meagan Good, Bridget Lancaster. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Home & Family John Michael Higgins; Catherine McCord; Jillian Michaels. (N) 11 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelsea Ballerini; Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan; Bianca Belair; Katharine McPhee performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Mike Bayer (“One Decision”); Lisa Lillien; Mat Dauzat and Heather St. Marie (“In It Together”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena; Danielle Brooks (“Mahalia”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The push to get millions vaccinated; stopping the spread of variants; how to relieve constipation. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Thalia LeBlanc. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Will Forte. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; the Lucas Brothers; Kali Uchis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Cena; Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Don Johnson; Christina Hendricks; Fruit Bats perform; John Herndon performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bob Odenkirk: the Fratellis perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tig Notaro. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC

Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

The Fits (2015) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Smallfoot (2018) 9:30 a.m. TOON

Hero (2002) 9:35 a.m. HBO

Heist (2001) 9:58 a.m. Starz

Upgrade (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 10:25 a.m. USA

The Fallen Idol (1948) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Role Models (2008) 11 a.m. MTV

Frequency (2000) 11:15 a.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11:25 a.m. Showtime

Runaway Jury (2003) 11:51 a.m. and 9:03 p.m. Starz

Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) 12:15 p.m. TCM

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 1:15 p.m. Sundance

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1:20 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 1:55 p.m. USA

Scary Movie (2000) 2:30 p.m. VH1

The Dead Zone (1983) 2:55 p.m. Epix

Hidden Figures (2016) 3 p.m. FXX

Hitch (2005) 3 p.m. TNT

A Farewell to Arms (1932) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Paranormal Activity (2007) 3:32 p.m. Starz

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 3:45 p.m. Sundance

Walk the Line (2005) 3:52 p.m. Cinemax

Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 4:10 p.m. Freeform

L.A. Confidential (1997) 4:51 p.m. Encore

Independence Day (1996) 4:55 p.m. HBO

Father of the Bride (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 5:10 p.m. USA

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. TOON

The Way Back (2020) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

Saint Maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix

21 Jump Street (2012) 6:38 p.m. Starz

Shrek (2001) 6:50 p.m. Freeform

The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

Five Easy Pieces (1970) 7 p.m. TCM

The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. AMC

Shrek 2 (2004) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

Titanic (1997) 9 p.m. Encore

The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T. (1953) 9 p.m. TCM

Pretty Woman (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount

Strictly Ballroom (1992) 10 p.m. TMC

Flower Drum Song (1961) 10:45 p.m. TCM

