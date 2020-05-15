What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk Shows: Class of 2020

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo A sea lion pays a price for a zoo visitor’s careless act. Also in this new episode, the reptile department hopes that two critically endangered snakes will breed in captivity for the first time. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant In the premiere of this new pandemic-centered series, Oprah Winfrey asks inspirational speaker and author Vanzant to explore fear infecting the nation during the COVID-19 crisis. 9 p.m. OWN

Saved by the Barn Barn Sanctuary welcomes a blind goat named Charlie and two ducklings. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Girlfriends Check In Celebrity friends take part in virtual get-togethers to share laughter, support and gossip during the pandemic shutdown in this new series. 10 p.m. OWN



SPECIALS

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 This new special, simulcast live and airing on tape delay, offers a joyful tribute to the high school class of 2020, with a collection of commencement addresses, celebrity performances and inspirational vignettes. 5 p.m. CNN and MSNBC; 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, CW, ABC, Fox, Freeform and Univision



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 8 p.m. CNN



TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus response: Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Russia investigation; coronavirus response: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 10 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The politics of COVID-19 and re-opening: Rahm Emanuel. How to start a new way of living: Author Atul Gawande (“Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End”). U.S. and China relations: Richard Haass. Understanding pandemics: Sonia Shah. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-N.Y.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Rep. Doug Colllins (R-Ga.). NASCAR: Jeff Gordon. Alexandra Coscia. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Gary Cohn. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Tom Inglesby, Johns Hopkins. Peter Navarro, Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Author Clint Watts (“Messing with the Enemy”). Panel: Peter Alexander; Yamiche Alcindor; Anna Palmer, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Tom Frieden. Mohamed El-Erian. Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR. Panel: Karl Rove; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams, FOX News. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the coronavirus pandemic: Author Garrett Graff (“The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11"); Margaret Carlson, the Daily Beast. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire: Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Australia. President Trump’s behavior during the pandemic: Peter Wehner. Trump’s treatment of reporters at press conferences: April Ryan. Author Lawrence Wright (“The End of October”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Mike Huckabee; Marie Harf; Jamie Little. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Mean Girls A naive teen (Lindsay Lohan) starts public school and is befriended by the elite girls clique and two outsiders (Daniel Franzese, Lizzy Caplan). Tina Fey and Rachel McAdams also star. 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Joker Director Todd Phillips’ 2019 psychological thriller stars Joaquin Phoenix as a failed stand-up comic who gradually sinks into madness. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy costar. 8 p.m. HBO

How to Train Your Husband A marriage therapist and author (Julie Gonzalo) lets her work blind her to the reality that her marriage is in peril, especially after she declines her husband’s (Jonathan Chase) surprise anniversary trip to Paris. Karla Mosley and Peri Gilpin also star in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Paradise Hills Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”) stars as a young woman sent to a mysterious behavior modification center for women who have done something to displease their families in this 2019 thriller. Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina, Jeremy Irvine, Arnaud Valois, Eiza Gonzlez and Milla Jovovich also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Selma (2014) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Scarface (1983) 8:35 a.m. Encore

Stand by Me (1986) 9 a.m. Ovation

Captain Blood (1935) 9 a.m. TCM

Black Hawk Down (2001) 9:12 a.m. and 5:33 p.m. Starz

Dumb and Dumber (1994) 9:30 a.m. TBS

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10 a.m. FX

WALL-E (2008) 11:05 a.m. Freeform

Out of the Past (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 11:20 a.m. TMC

Carlito’s Way (1993) 11:27 a.m. Encore

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 11:30 a.m. HBO

Alpha (2018) 11:38 a.m. Starz

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT

Training Day (2001) 12:15 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Over the Hedge (2006) 1 p.m. KDOC

The War of the Roses (1989) 1 p.m. Ovation

The Naked Spur (1953) 1 p.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 1 p.m. TMC

Inside Out (2015) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

Western Stars (2019) 1:30 p.m. HBO

Hustlers (2019) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Sea of Love (1989) 1:53 p.m. Encore

Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. AMC

Rush Hour (1998) 2 p.m. TNT

Trading Places (1983) 2:30 p.m. CMT

The Hill (1965) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. HBO

Adrift (2018) 3:15 p.m. TMC

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 3:25 p.m. Freeform

Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

Bugsy (1991) 4 p.m. KCET

The Fifth Element (1997) 4 p.m. Syfy

True Grit (1969) 5 and 8 p.m. Epix

The General (1926) 5 p.m. TCM

The Impossible (2012) 5 p.m. TMC

Scent of a Woman (1992) 5:21 p.m. Encore

The Perfect Storm (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Ghostbusters (1984) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. CMT

Monsters University (2013) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Carrie (1976) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Easy A (2010) 6 and 10 p.m. E!

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Wonder (2017) 6:05 p.m. Disney

The Revenant (2015) 6:30 and 10 p.m. FXX

The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 8 p.m. KVCR

No Way Out (1987) 8 p.m. Encore

Rocky III (1982) 8 p.m. FS1

Joker (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) 8 p.m. Sundance

Top Gun (1986) 8:30 p.m. AMC

Zootopia (2016) 9 p.m. Freeform

How to Train Your Husband (2017) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Paradise Hills (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

Dances With Wolves (1990) 9:57 p.m. Encore

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 10:35 p.m. Showtime

The Flame and the Arrow (1950) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Rio Grande (1950) 11 p.m. Sundance

Somewhere (2010) 11:10 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 11:30 p.m. Freeform

Easy Rider (1969) 11:50 p.m. Epix