What’s on TV Tuesday: The premiere of ‘Stargirl’; cornavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice In anticipation of the season finale, host Carson Daly looks back at the season. Then the star-studded finale features new performances before Daly reveals whom America has chosen as the winner. Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton serve as coaches. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Featuring characters introduced in the “Crisis on Planet Earths” crossover event this season, this new superhero action series is set on Earth-2, where high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) discovers a powerful cosmic staff and the revelation that her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), used to be the sidekick of superhero Starman (Joel McHale). Anjelika Washington and Amy Smart co-star in the large ensemble cast. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours. 9 p.m. CW

American Experience In the new episode “Mr. Tornado,” filmmaker Michael Rossi profiles Tetsuya Theodore Fujita, a Japanese-American scientist who devoted most of his life to unlocking the mysteries of severe storms. He’s most widely remembered today for creating the Fujita Scale, which measures relative intensity of tornado damage, and for his unique analysis of the aftermath of destructive forces of tornadoes, previously thought to be random and impenetrable. 9 p.m. KOCE

Vanderpump Rules (Season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo

Little People, Big World (Season finale) 9 p.m. TLC

Frontline The new episode “Inside Italy’s COVID War” follows doctors in Northern Italy forced to make life and death decisions regarding patients infected with COVID-19. 10 p.m. KOCE

Supermarket Stakeout Host Alex Guarnaschelli takes over the parking lot at Bristol Farms in Calabasas. Maneet Chauhan and Sabin Lomac are the judges. 10 p.m. Food Network

Tirdy Works (N) 10 p.m. TRU

The Last O.G. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith Host Stephen A. Smith will be joined by basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and others to discuss their takeaways from “The Last Dance,” the documentary chronicling Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. 8 p.m. ABC

The Story of Soaps There are only four network daytime dramas on TV — “General Hospital” (ABC), “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” (both CBS) and “Days of Our Lives” (NBC) — but this once-thriving genre broke new ground in serialized storytelling that propels modern “binge-worthy” dramas. That legacy is celebrated in this new two-hour special, which features archival commentary from such soap pioneers as Agnes Nixon and interviews with actors including Jon Hamm, Susan Lucci, Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett and Bryan Cranston and others. 9 p.m. ABC



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line Emergency physicians and critical care specialists struggle to save patients suffering from COVID-19 in the largest hospital in the hardest-hit borough of New York. 9 p.m. BET



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Janelle Monáe; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Susan Lucci (“The Story of Soaps”); “American Idol” runner-up performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Moore (“Planet of the Humans”); Rakim (“Sweat the Technique”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kathryn Hahn; Kristin Davis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Logan Browning. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dylan McDermott; Natalie Dormer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An associate of an associate of a woman’s ex-fiancé gave her something valuable that she now keeps in a safe. (Part 2 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney (“Bad Education”); Kesha performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cellphone ban; vegan bodybuilder; butt-tightening device; overcoming anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sophie Turner. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ben Stiller; Hannah Gadsby; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Amy Sedaris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Janelle Monáe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Issa Rae; comic Tom Papa. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ken Jeong; Ava Max performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nikki Glaser. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Mad Love (1935) 8:45 a.m. TCM

The Descendants (2011) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax

The Post (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

The Aviator (2004) 9:43 a.m. Encore

Rocky Balboa (2006) 9:45 a.m. Showtime; 10 p.m. Showtime

The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. Sundance

The Red Shoes (1948) 10 a.m. TCM

Arbitrage (2012) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:50 a.m. TMC

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 11 a.m. Freeform

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11:15 a.m. IFC

Hellboy (2004) 11:19 a.m. Starz

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) Noon Syfy

Hamlet (1948) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 2 p.m. FX

Total Recall (1990) 2:15 p.m. IFC

A Simple Plan (1998) 2:22 p.m. Starz

Skyfall (2012) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Black Narcissus (1947) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Donnie Brasco (1997) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Speed (1994) 4 p.m. WGN America; 6:30 p.m. WGN America

Chronicle (2012) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax

Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Taken (2008) 4:45 p.m. IFC

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB

Sister Kenny (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

The Hurt Locker (2008) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

Rocky (1976) 6 p.m. Showtime

About Last Night (2014) 7 p.m. BET

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Troy (2004) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Roxanne (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Avatar (2009) 8 p.m. FX; 11:30 p.m. FX

Joker (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Knocked Up (2007) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. Syfy

Pitch Perfect (2012) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Negotiator (1998) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

The Departed (2006) 9 p.m. IFC

Instant Family (2018) 9:50 p.m. Epix

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) 9:59 p.m. Starz

The Nun’s Story (1959) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Rain Man (1988) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 11:50 p.m. Epix