What’s on TV Tuesday: The premiere of ‘Stargirl’; cornavirus

SERIES
The Voice In anticipation of the season finale, host Carson Daly looks back at the season. Then the star-studded finale features new performances before Daly reveals whom America has chosen as the winner. Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton serve as coaches. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Featuring characters introduced in the “Crisis on Planet Earths” crossover event this season, this new superhero action series is set on Earth-2, where high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) discovers a powerful cosmic staff and the revelation that her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), used to be the sidekick of superhero Starman (Joel McHale). Anjelika Washington and Amy Smart co-star in the large ensemble cast. 8 p.m. CW
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours. 9 p.m. CW
American Experience In the new episode “Mr. Tornado,” filmmaker Michael Rossi profiles Tetsuya Theodore Fujita, a Japanese-American scientist who devoted most of his life to unlocking the mysteries of severe storms. He’s most widely remembered today for creating the Fujita Scale, which measures relative intensity of tornado damage, and for his unique analysis of the aftermath of destructive forces of tornadoes, previously thought to be random and impenetrable. 9 p.m. KOCE
Vanderpump Rules (Season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo
Little People, Big World (Season finale) 9 p.m. TLC
Frontline The new episode “Inside Italy’s COVID War” follows doctors in Northern Italy forced to make life and death decisions regarding patients infected with COVID-19. 10 p.m. KOCE
Supermarket Stakeout Host Alex Guarnaschelli takes over the parking lot at Bristol Farms in Calabasas. Maneet Chauhan and Sabin Lomac are the judges. 10 p.m. Food Network
Tirdy Works (N) 10 p.m. TRU
The Last O.G. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith Host Stephen A. Smith will be joined by basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and others to discuss their takeaways from “The Last Dance,” the documentary chronicling Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. 8 p.m. ABC
The Story of Soaps There are only four network daytime dramas on TV — “General Hospital” (ABC), “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” (both CBS) and “Days of Our Lives” (NBC) — but this once-thriving genre broke new ground in serialized storytelling that propels modern “binge-worthy” dramas. That legacy is celebrated in this new two-hour special, which features archival commentary from such soap pioneers as Agnes Nixon and interviews with actors including Jon Hamm, Susan Lucci, Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett and Bryan Cranston and others. 9 p.m. ABC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line Emergency physicians and critical care specialists struggle to save patients suffering from COVID-19 in the largest hospital in the hardest-hit borough of New York. 9 p.m. BET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Janelle Monáe; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Susan Lucci (“The Story of Soaps”); “American Idol” runner-up performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Moore (“Planet of the Humans”); Rakim (“Sweat the Technique”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kathryn Hahn; Kristin Davis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Logan Browning. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Dylan McDermott; Natalie Dormer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An associate of an associate of a woman’s ex-fiancé gave her something valuable that she now keeps in a safe. (Part 2 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney (“Bad Education”); Kesha performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cellphone ban; vegan bodybuilder; butt-tightening device; overcoming anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sophie Turner. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ben Stiller; Hannah Gadsby; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Amy Sedaris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Janelle Monáe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Issa Rae; comic Tom Papa. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ken Jeong; Ava Max performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nikki Glaser. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Mad Love (1935) 8:45 a.m. TCM
The Descendants (2011) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax
The Post (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
The Aviator (2004) 9:43 a.m. Encore
Rocky Balboa (2006) 9:45 a.m. Showtime; 10 p.m. Showtime
The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. Sundance
The Red Shoes (1948) 10 a.m. TCM
Arbitrage (2012) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:50 a.m. TMC
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 11 a.m. Freeform
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11:15 a.m. IFC
Hellboy (2004) 11:19 a.m. Starz
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) Noon Syfy
Hamlet (1948) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 2 p.m. FX
Total Recall (1990) 2:15 p.m. IFC
A Simple Plan (1998) 2:22 p.m. Starz
Skyfall (2012) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Black Narcissus (1947) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Donnie Brasco (1997) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Speed (1994) 4 p.m. WGN America; 6:30 p.m. WGN America
Chronicle (2012) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax
Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Taken (2008) 4:45 p.m. IFC
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB
Sister Kenny (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
The Hurt Locker (2008) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax
Rocky (1976) 6 p.m. Showtime
About Last Night (2014) 7 p.m. BET
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Troy (2004) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11:30 p.m. BBC America
Roxanne (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Avatar (2009) 8 p.m. FX; 11:30 p.m. FX
Joker (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Knocked Up (2007) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. Syfy
Pitch Perfect (2012) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Negotiator (1998) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
The Departed (2006) 9 p.m. IFC
Instant Family (2018) 9:50 p.m. Epix
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) 9:59 p.m. Starz
The Nun’s Story (1959) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Rain Man (1988) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 11:50 p.m. Epix