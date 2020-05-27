What’s on TV Thursday: Season finale of ‘Siren’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Council of Dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tries to mark the fall holidays, knowing that she can’t compete with memories of how Scott celebrated them. Also, Oliver (J. August Richards) struggles to come to terms with Peter’s (guest star Kevin Daniels) transgression, and Luly (Michele Weaver) gets some news about her adoptive family. EmJay Anthony also stars with guest star Becky Ann Baker. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth After Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) children are taken by Millwood Family Services, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) sets out to win back custody. But in order to prevail in court, she must conduct a thorough investigation into her old friend’s life in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. CW
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Lauren Lapkus and Anderson Cooper. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party Featured celebrities include Tyra Banks, the Osbournes, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price, Steve Wozniak, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, and Raven-Symoné. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) try to spice up their social life by making new friends in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Abrams and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of Love A camping trip in the woods puts the men’s protective instincts to the test before Kristy picks two for her first set of dates. Kristin Davis is the hosts this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is back in Escondido, one year after he helped the owner of Rose’s Cafe. In the months since then, however, the owner suffered a near-fatal car accident. 9 p.m. Food Network
Broke When Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) ex-husband (guest star Kyle Bornheimer) unexpectedly shows up, she sees an opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in this new episode. Also, Javier (Jaime Camil) struggles to find a truly meaningful birthday gift for his father. Natasha Leggero and Izzy Diaz also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth Tom Lennon, D’Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro and Andrea Savage. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Top Chef (N) 10 p.m. Bravo
Siren In a desperate gambit to save Hope, Ryn and Ben (Eline Powell, Alex Roe) confront their nemesis Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale) in a high-stakes undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Also, Maddie and Robb (Fola Evans-Akingbola, Deniz Akdeniz) race to find a cure to save Xander (Ian Verdun), while Helen (Rena Owen) and the hybrids try to restore order. David Cubitt also stars in the season finale. 10 p.m. Freeform
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Isaac Fitzgerald; Jasmine Guillory. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anna Kendrick; Ice Cube. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“The High Note”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Michael Osterholm. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Billy Gardell; Iyanla Vanzant; Elizabeth Cook. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union; Adam and Danielle Busby. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Patricia Heaton (“Carol’s Second Act”); Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Gordon Ramsay; chef Zola Nene; DJ Khaled; magician Justin Willman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman is in love with a much-younger Nigerian man she found on Facebook and has never actually met. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Marsden (“Dead to Me”); Alanis Morissette performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Tia Mowry. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A 100-year-old woman shares secrets to a long, healthy life; how soda may be rotting one’s teeth. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Justin Timberlake; Amy Poehler. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thandie Newton; Ina Garten; John Mulaney. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dakota Johnson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rihanna; Aubrey Plaza; Louie Anderson; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jay Duplass; Alexandra Daddario; Noah Gardenswartz. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Erin Foster and Sara Foster. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Sideways (2004) 9:08 a.m. Encore
Inside Man (2006) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Baby Driver (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 9:45 a.m. IFC
Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Shanghai Knights (2003) 11 a.m. Cinemax
Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform
Pacific Heights (1990) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:25 p.m. HBO
Chicago (2002) 2 p.m. TMC
The Rock (1996) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Logan (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Spy (2015) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Friday Night Lights (2004) 3 p.m. HBO
El Dorado (1967) 4:50 p.m. Encore
The School of Rock (2003) 5 p.m. HBO
The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
A League of Their Own (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation
Gattaca (1997) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Shane (1953) 6:59 p.m. Encore
The Woman in the Window (1944) 7 p.m. TCM
Ready or Not (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America
Starship Troopers (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
Training Day (2001) 8 p.m. Paramount
Scarlet Street (1945) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Dave (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
Blue Valentine (2010) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Chinatown (1974) 10:37 p.m. Encore
Five Star Final (1931) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11 p.m. BBC America
Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:05 p.m. AMC
Stand by Me (1986) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
Adrift (2018) 11:30 p.m. TMC
Narc (2002) 11:45 p.m. Cinemax