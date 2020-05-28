What’s on TV Friday: ‘Haircut Night in America’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Masters of Illusion Magicians featured in this new episode include Trigg Watson, Jeki Yoo, Lefty, Krystyn Lambert, Eric Jones and Hans Klok. 8 p.m. CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race Three finalists compete in a revolutionary lip sync battle for the crown in the 90-minute season finale of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. VH1
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter, chat via video with four chefs who share their most extraordinary dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network
Friday Night In With the Morgans The Morgans check in with actors Sophia Bush, Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC
Betty In a new episode, Kirt (Nina Moran) resorts to alternative medicine to heal her ailing friendships while the rest of the crew sorts out relationship issues of their own. Meanwhile, Indigo (Ajani Russell) realizes how desperate for cash she really is. Dede Lovelace, Moonbear and Rachelle Vinberg also star. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Haircut Night in America Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell host this new special in which professional stylists help quarantined celebrities with do-it-yourself hairstyling. Kelly Osbourne, Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are featured. 8 p.m. CBS
Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son The Long Beach native is featured in in a one-hour comedy special. 9 p.m. Showtime
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kygo performs with OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Ice Cube. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Matthew Morrison; Jerry O’Connell (“Haircut Night in America”); Pat Harvey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Lauren Graham; Roy Choi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Moms who posted videos to friends discover they have reached over 100 million views combined. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gregg Garfield, COVID-19 survivor after 64 days in a hospital. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A medium says deceased family members could be trying to communicate with people. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Serial killers; teen pill parties; childhood obesity; the STD talk; dogs donating blood; hugs. 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Deaths from COVID-19 top 100,000 in the U.S.; 40 million Americans have lost their jobs; President Trump feuds with his political opponents; former Vice President Joe Biden offers condolences for those who have died during the pandemic; protests follow the killing of an unarmed African American man by police in Minneapolis. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus; Barack Obama; Steve Carell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah; Willie, Lukas and Micah Nelson perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Penn. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; Jonas Brothers; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin, Calif.); Adam Marcello performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Lee Curtis; Thomas Middleditch; Pardison Fontaine. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Christina Hendricks. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Three Coins in the Fountain Dorothy McGuire, Jean Peters and Maggie McNamara star as three American women working in Rome in director Jean Negulesco’s 1954 romantic comedy. Clifton Webb, Louis Jourdan and Rossano Brazzi also star. 6:30 p.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore in writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama. Margot Robbie also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
Spy (2015) 8 a.m. FXX
Rear Window (1954) 8 a.m. Sundance
Argo (2012) 8:15 a.m. IFC
Starship Troopers (1997) 8:45 a.m. Epix
Chinatown (1974) 9:06 a.m. Encore
The Meddler (2015) 9:28 a.m. Starz
Deception (1946) 9:45 a.m. TCM
A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. AMC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10 a.m. MTV
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Psycho (1960) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Black Mass (2015) 11 a.m. IFC
It’s Love I’m After (1937) 11:45 a.m. TCM
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) noon Showtime
Titanic (1997) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Erin Brockovich (2000) 1 p.m. AMC
Thoroughbreds (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX
June Bride (1948) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 2 p.m. BBC America
Stand by Me (1986) 2 p.m. Ovation
Cast Away (2000) 2:55 p.m. HBO
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 3 p.m. FX
The Bride Came C.O.D. (1941) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 4 p.m. AMC
The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 5 p.m. BBC America
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5 p.m. FX
Pickup on South Street (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Knocked Up (2007) 5:30 p.m. Lifetime
Hellboy (2004) 5:56 p.m. Starz
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 6:20 p.m. TMC
The Negotiator (1998) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Three Coins in the Fountain (1954) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Almost Famous (2000) 6:55 p.m. Showtime
Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. AMC
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Mean Girls (2004) 7:30 p.m. MTV
Funny Girl (1968) 8 p.m. KCET
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11:40 p.m. BBC America
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 8 p.m. Encore
Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 p.m. FX; 11 p.m. FX
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 8 p.m. Starz
Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT; 11 p.m. TNT
Wanted (2008) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Niagara (1953) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 9:45 p.m. Paramount
Easy A (2010) 10 p.m. Bravo; 11:32 p.m. Bravo
Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. TMC