What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Bulletproof’ on the CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno takes Matt LeBlanc into the hills in one of the first off-road vehicles ever built. Guests in this new episode include Jeff Dunham and Danny Trejo. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Game On James Corden and Landon Donovan. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) missing people in this new episode of the science-fiction drama. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Bulletproof Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return as childhood friends turned detectives as this British crime drama returns. In the season premiere, an investigation leads to a crime family with a matriarch who’s an old acquaintance of Sarah Tanner (Lindsey Coulson). 9 p.m. The CW

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. A surprise leap forward in time strands Enoch (Joel Stoffer) in 1931 and lands the team in another unfamiliar decade. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet and Elizabeth Henstridge star. 10 p.m. ABC

American Soul Don (Sinqua Walls) tries to salvage a performance with the Pointer Sisters (Marquelle Young, Kisa Willis and Demetria McKinney) after an altercation. 10 p.m. BET

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows The vampires try to survive without Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as they prepare to attend an exclusive event on the social calendar in the season finale of the supernatural comedy. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch also star. 10 p.m. FX

At Home With Amy Sedaris In this new episode, Sedaris is full of tips about how to prepare the perfect Easter holiday celebration. Ana Gasteyer and Tim Robinson guest star. 10 p.m. TRU



SPECIALS

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? Oprah Winfrey’s discussion with black leaders continues. 9 p.m. OWN, Animal Planet, HGTV, ID, TLC and Travel



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) noon the CW

Advertisement

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS



CBS This Morning Stacey Abrams; Fiona Whelan, the widow of John Prine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; “Queer Eye” cast. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Adam Scott; José Feliciano performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Filmmaker Judd Apatow. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Symone Sanders; a Michigan couple who gave birth to twins while battling COVID-19. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tommy Davidson (“Living in Color”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paul Reiser; Keltie Knight. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert De Niro; James Blake; Lenny Kravitz performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stacey Abrams; soccer player Megan Rapinoe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pete Davidson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Filmmaker Michael Moore; Bel Powley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gayle King; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

MOVIES

Gidget This 1959 romantic comedy about a teenager (Sandra Dee) who joins the California surf culture is widely regarded as the beginning of the popular “beach party” film genre and what brought surfing into the American mainstream. James Darren also stars. 7 p.m. TCM

Baby Driver (2017) 8:30 a.m. FXX

The Clock (1945) 9:15 a.m. TCM

American Made (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Fright Night (2011) 9:30 a.m. Syfy

Hanna (2011) 9:45 a.m. HBO

Unforgiven (1992) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

The Harvey Girls (1946) 11 a.m. TCM

Ad Astra (2019) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019) 12:07 and 9 p.m. Starz

The Big Chill (1983) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) 1 p.m. AMC

Easter Parade (1948) 1 p.m. TCM

Green Book (2018) 2 p.m. TMC

Sideways (2004) 2:51 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 3 p.m. BET

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 3 p.m. TCM

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT

Garden State (2004) 3:25 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Party (2017) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC

Trainwreck (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 5:01 p.m. Starz

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

The Fifth Element (1997) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Spider-Man (2002) 6:56 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Big Hero 6 (2014) 8 p.m. ABC

California Suite (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR

Fury (2014) 8 p.m. AMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Blockers (2018) 8 p.m. FX

The Hangover (2009) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

Instant Family (2018) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Spring Breakers (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime

10 (1979) 10 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Panic Room (2002) 10 p.m. TMC

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 10:30 p.m. Ovation