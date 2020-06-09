What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Bulletproof’ on the CW; coronavirus
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Leno takes Matt LeBlanc into the hills in one of the first off-road vehicles ever built. Guests in this new episode include Jeff Dunham and Danny Trejo. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Game On James Corden and Landon Donovan. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) missing people in this new episode of the science-fiction drama. 8 p.m. CW
Bulletproof Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return as childhood friends turned detectives as this British crime drama returns. In the season premiere, an investigation leads to a crime family with a matriarch who’s an old acquaintance of Sarah Tanner (Lindsey Coulson). 9 p.m. The CW
Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. A surprise leap forward in time strands Enoch (Joel Stoffer) in 1931 and lands the team in another unfamiliar decade. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet and Elizabeth Henstridge star. 10 p.m. ABC
American Soul Don (Sinqua Walls) tries to salvage a performance with the Pointer Sisters (Marquelle Young, Kisa Willis and Demetria McKinney) after an altercation. 10 p.m. BET
What We Do in the Shadows The vampires try to survive without Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as they prepare to attend an exclusive event on the social calendar in the season finale of the supernatural comedy. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch also star. 10 p.m. FX
At Home With Amy Sedaris In this new episode, Sedaris is full of tips about how to prepare the perfect Easter holiday celebration. Ana Gasteyer and Tim Robinson guest star. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? Oprah Winfrey’s discussion with black leaders continues. 9 p.m. OWN, Animal Planet, HGTV, ID, TLC and Travel
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) noon the CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Stacey Abrams; Fiona Whelan, the widow of John Prine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; “Queer Eye” cast. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Adam Scott; José Feliciano performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Filmmaker Judd Apatow. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Symone Sanders; a Michigan couple who gave birth to twins while battling COVID-19. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tommy Davidson (“Living in Color”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Paul Reiser; Keltie Knight. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert De Niro; James Blake; Lenny Kravitz performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stacey Abrams; soccer player Megan Rapinoe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pete Davidson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Filmmaker Michael Moore; Bel Powley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gayle King; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Gidget This 1959 romantic comedy about a teenager (Sandra Dee) who joins the California surf culture is widely regarded as the beginning of the popular “beach party” film genre and what brought surfing into the American mainstream. James Darren also stars. 7 p.m. TCM
Baby Driver (2017) 8:30 a.m. FXX
The Clock (1945) 9:15 a.m. TCM
American Made (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
Fright Night (2011) 9:30 a.m. Syfy
Hanna (2011) 9:45 a.m. HBO
Unforgiven (1992) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FXX
The Harvey Girls (1946) 11 a.m. TCM
Ad Astra (2019) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019) 12:07 and 9 p.m. Starz
The Big Chill (1983) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
The Karate Kid (1984) 1 p.m. AMC
Easter Parade (1948) 1 p.m. TCM
Green Book (2018) 2 p.m. TMC
Sideways (2004) 2:51 p.m. Starz
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 3 p.m. BET
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 3 p.m. TCM
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT
Garden State (2004) 3:25 p.m. Encore
The Party (2017) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC
Trainwreck (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) 5 p.m. TCM
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 5:01 p.m. Starz
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
The Fifth Element (1997) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Spider-Man (2002) 6:56 p.m. Encore
Big Hero 6 (2014) 8 p.m. ABC
California Suite (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR
Fury (2014) 8 p.m. AMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Blockers (2018) 8 p.m. FX
The Hangover (2009) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy
Instant Family (2018) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Spring Breakers (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime
10 (1979) 10 p.m. TCM
Panic Room (2002) 10 p.m. TMC
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
