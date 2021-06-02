What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’ on The CW; ‘MasterChef’ on Fox; ‘Family Karma’ on Bravo
SERIES
Kids Say the Darndest Things (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Kung Fu Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her family deal with the fallout after a secret is revealed in this new episode. Shannon Dang and Tzi Ma also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The new, overstuffed “Kung Fu,” only loosely related to the David Carradine original, nonetheless traffics in a number of tired pop culture clichés.
Press Your Luck Contestants from Bakersfield, Glendale and Riverside compete. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef For this new season of the culinary competition, judges Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich will be joined each episode by one of a rotating series of guest judges including Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Masaharu Morimoto. Up first, Emeril Lagasse. 8 p.m. Fox
Fox serving up ‘MasterChef’ episode starring Paula Deen
Life at the Waterhole The three-part nature documentary series concludes as seasonal rains move into the area, transforming the parched land into a lush pasture, leading to a dramatic shift in the dynamics at the waterhole as a great migration of wildebeest heads toward Mwiba Wildlife Reserve. 8 p.m. KOCE
Nancy Drew Carson and Ryan (Scott Wolf, Riley Smith) team up with the Drew Crew in a desperate bid to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann), who is in over her head with the Hudson family, in the season finale of the supernatural mystery. Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The $100,000 Pyramid Rachel Dratch, Chris Redd, Dr. Oz and Daphne Oz. 9 p.m. ABC
Crime Scene Kitchen A second group of bakers is challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients and deduce what has been baked. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Ship That Changed the World” documents the discovery of a 15th century European ship that may provide evidence of the engineering breakthroughs that helped create the modern world. 9 p.m. KOCE
Family Karma The unscripted series revolving around an all-Indian cast returns for a second season. 9 and 10:15 p.m. Bravo
Guy’s Grocery Games In this new episode, host Guy Fieri turns the tables on three competitors when he sends them his own takeout foods. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV
On a balmy weeknight inside the nightspot formerly known as Les Deux — the reality TV landmark frequently featured in “The Hills” — Spencer Pratt is tending to his fidgety toddler.
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Human: The World Within The finale of this documentary series explores the workings of the human brain and the nervous system it controls. 10 p.m. KOCE
Court Cam Presents Under Oath This new spinoff series features defendants who take the risky tactic of testifying at their own trials. 10 p.m. A&E
The Bold Type Jane and Jacque (Katie Stevens, Melora Hardin) combat a very public inconsistency in Jane’s latest story in this new episode of the workplace series. 10 p.m. Freeform
Queen of the South (N) 10 p.m. USA
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Playoffs Second round: Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC, BSW and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Julianne Moore; Chris Matthews. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Chris Bosh. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“Lisey’s Story”); Forest Blakk performs; guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Chris Matthews; Busy Philipps. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Ashleigh Banfield; Rosanna Pansino. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Roy Wood Jr.; Salone Monet. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lisa Kudrow; Clea DuVall; Gail Simmons; Jerry O’Connell and Jay Pharoah guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Samantha Busch. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
Showrunner Krista Vernoff says “Grey’s Anatomy” had to tackle “the medical story of our lifetimes” on the ABC show’s next season.
The Kelly Clarkson Show Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace and Isabela Merced; Bobby Bones; Glennon Doyle; Catherine McCord. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emma Stone (“Cruella”); Ziwe; Mimi Webb. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Laura Prepon. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Conan Gal Gadot. 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper; Fred Armisen; Alan Jackson performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Anderson; Dr. Francis Collins. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rachel Weisz; Rob Riggle; Willie Jones performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Catherine Zeta-Jones; Wyatt Russell; Emmanuelle Caplette. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Bobby Cannavale. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Fashion designer Tan France. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
True to the Game 2 Jamal Hill’s 2020 sequel to the 2017 action drama opens as a four of women wearing flamboyantly gaudy masks hijack a bread truck that’s full of cocaine-loaded loaves. Andra Fuller, Erica Peeples, Jeremy Meeks, Iyana Halley, Vivica A. Fox, Bre-Z and Tamar Braxton also star. 8 p.m. BET
In a perfect world, a movie version of Teri Woods’ novel “True to the Game” would be a bigger deal.
Biloxi Blues (1988) 8:02 a.m. Encore
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Saint Maud (2019) 9:40 a.m. Epix
Once (2006) 9:58 a.m. Cinemax
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 a.m. AMC
Far From Heaven (2002) 10 a.m. TMC
The Firm (1993) Noon Sundance
The Untouchables (1987) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Summer of ’42 (1971) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Blood Father (2016) 1:30 p.m. Syfy
Men of Honor (2000) 2 p.m. AMC
Neighbors (2014) 2:30 p.m. TNT
21 Jump Street (2012) 3 p.m. Freeform
Ghostbusters (1984) 3:30 p.m. Syfy; 6 p.m. FXX
New Jack City (1991) 3:30 p.m. VH1
A Simple Plan (1998) 3:55 p.m. Epix
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) 4 and 9:30 p.m. IFC
Easy A (2010) 4 p.m. MTV
The Client (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Lookout (2007) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Enemy of the State (1998) 5 p.m. AMC
The Gold Rush (1925) 5 p.m. TCM
Pacific Heights (1990) 5:14 p.m. Encore
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Carlito’s Way (1993) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Blinded by the Light (2019) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Matchstick Men (2003) 6 p.m. HBO
The Fighter (2010) 6 p.m. Showtime
Casino (1995) 6 p.m. VH1; 10 p.m. VH1
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6:30 p.m. IFC
The Music Box (1932) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Lassie Come Home (1943) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. BBC America
Tully (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 8 p.m. Showtime
Sounder (1972) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Scream (1996) 10:15 p.m. BBC America
I, Tonya (2017) 10:15 p.m. Showtime
Don Jon (2013) 11:30 p.m. TMC
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 11:58 p.m. Starz
