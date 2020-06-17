What’s on TV Thursday: The Great Debate on Syfy; coronavirus
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Council of Dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and the dads agree to tell Luly (Michele Weaver) a shocking truth. Also, Oliver and Peter (J. August Richards, Kevin Daniels) decide they will adopt, but then learn some sobering news about the child’s birth mother. David Walton also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) investigate Millwood Family Services and discover a potential error in the custody hearing evidence that will turn the entire case around in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. The CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Blindspot (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz) go forward with their high-risk plan to end the arrangement with Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux) in this new episode. Rich Sommer, Casey Deidrick and Brooke Markham also star.9 p.m. The CW
Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of Love (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Broke (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Top Chef The final three all stars compete in an Italian showdown in the season finale of the cooking competition. Padma Lakshmi hosts. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are on the judge’s panel. 10 p.m. Bravo
The Bold Type Kat (Aisha Dee) gets stuck at her new job when a blizzard shuts down New York. Meghann Fahy and Stephen Conrad Moore also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
The Great Debate Baron Vaughn (“Grace and Frankie”) hosts this new series adapted from a panel format popular on convention and festival circuits. In each episode, Vaughn welcomes a panel of celebrities who discuss pop culture, show off their improv comedy skills, engage in cosplay and other fun. 11 p.m. Syfy
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) noon The CW
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Ricky Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bryce Dallas Howard (“Dads”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo; Laverne Cox. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Brooke Shields; Ross Butler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19”). 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Bryce Dallas Howard; Bob Saget. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb; James Bay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Pornhub sued by deaf man; health checklist for men; how a father naps while watching the kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul, Minn. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; the Rev. Al Sharpton; Luke Bryan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pharrell Williams. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Comic Wanda Sykes; director Judd Apatow. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Tennant; Jodie Whittaker; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Journey to Tokyo 2020 This limited series takes a look ahead to the 2020 Olympic Games, which have been rescheduled for summer 2021. (N) 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. NBCSP
MOVIES
A Monster Calls (2016) 8:05 a.m. HBO
The Road Warrior (1981) 8:30 a.m. IFC
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Cat and the Fiddle (1934) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:55 a.m. HBO
The Warriors (1979) 10:45 a.m. IFC
The Final Girls (2015) 11 a.m. Showtime
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX
Only the Brave (2017) noon FXX
Loving (2016) noon HBO
Meet the Parents (2000) 12:28, 10:55 p.m. Starz
Maytime (1937) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2 p.m. Showtime
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Wanted (2008) 2:45 p.m. Syfy
San Francisco (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
Logan (2017) 4 p.m. FX
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:30 p.m. Epix
Casino (1995) 5 p.m. Showtime
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 5:12 p.m. Syfy
The Nutty Professor (1996) 5:35 p.m. Encore
Taken (2008) 6 p.m. AMC
The Aviator (2004) 6:08 p.m. Starz
The Terminator (1984) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Elevator to the Gallows (1958) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Furious 7 (2015) 7, 10 p.m. FX
Beetlejuice (1988) 8, 10 p.m. BBC America
Get Shorty (1995) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Knife in the Water (1962) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Pacific Heights (1990) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Total Recall (1990) 10 p.m. AMC
Pale Flower (1964) 10 p.m. TCM
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 10:56 p.m. Encore
