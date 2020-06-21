What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons’ on ABC
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Jonathan Mangum. (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever This new episode looks back at the Ben Higgins season of “The Bachelor.” (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in the season premiere include Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondrej Psenicka and Paul Gertner. 9 p.m. CW
Big Time Bake Tension mounts as four bakers use savory foods in their cookies, cupcakes and showpiece cake. 9 p.m. Food Network
I May Destroy You Terry (Weruche Opia) visits Arabella (Michaela Coel) in Ostia, Italy, where she’s living large on her agents’ money in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman This new episode investigates the fate of Roanoke, a 16th-century British settlement in Virginia that vanished without a trace. 9 p.m. Travel
To Catch a Beautician (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Dateline NBC An interview with the former best friend of an Idaho mom charged in connection with the disappearance of her two children, whose remains were recently discovered. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Stacey Tenenbaum’s new documentary “Pipe Dreams” challenges some preconceptions about the pipe organ and takes viewers inside the world of competitive organ music. 10 p.m. KOCE
Camp Getaway (season finale) 10 p.m. Bravo
Duff Takes the Cake Duff and the decorators engineer a robot cake for a “Star Wars"-themed robotics competition. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 8 a.m. CSPAN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lin-Manuel Miranda. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Andrew Zimmern; the Cringe performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bryce Dallas Howard; CeCe Winans performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”); Padma Lakshmi (“Taste the Nation”); Emmanuel Acho. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Laura Prepon; Ne-Yo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Joey Buttafuoco tells how his childhood family abused him; searching for a coronavirus vaccine. 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ron Funches. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; John Legend performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Ibram X. Kendi; Bright Eyes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis and Mike O’Brien; Second Chance Theatre. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Screenwriter Lena Waithe; Raleigh Ritchie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Rampage Director Brad Peyton’s 2018 science fiction action film, based on a popular video game, stars Dwayne Johnson as a former U.S. Special Forces agent, now a primatologist, who teams up with a laboratory-enhanced albino gorilla named George to protect Chicago from two other mutant creatures, a gray wolf and a crocodile. Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan also star. 8 p.m. TNT
The Seven Year Itch (1955) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Loving (2016) 9 a.m. HBO
Stir Crazy (1980) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Schindler’s List (1993) 10:12 a.m. Starz
Love in the Afternoon (1957) 10:15 a.m. TCM
American Gangster (2007) 11:50 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore
Absence of Malice (1981) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Ferdinand (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Some Like It Hot (1959) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 1 p.m. TMC
Hanna (2011) 1:20 p.m. HBO
The Green Berets (1968) 2 p.m. Sundance
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 2:29 p.m. Encore; 10 p.m. Epix
The Apartment (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Election (1999) 3 p.m. TMC
Warrior (2011) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Ice Age (2002) 5 p.m. Freeform
Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. Showtime; 11:30 p.m. Showtime
Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Love & Basketball (2000) 5:30 p.m. BET
Déjà Vu (2006) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax
48 HRS. (1982) 6:21 p.m. Encore
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 7 p.m. Freeform
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11 p.m. BBC America
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. Sundance; 11 p.m. Sundance
The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution — Independent Lens (2015) 9 p.m. KPBS
Unfaithful (2002) 9 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
Shadows (1958) 9 p.m. TCM
Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Creed (2015) 10 p.m. Paramount
Death Becomes Her (1992) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax
