What’s on TV Saturday, June 27, plus Sunday talk shows
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Kitchen The daytime cooking series returns. The season premiere features summer recipes including an L.A. fruit stand fruit salad and cupcakes inspired by classic ice-cream truck treats. 11 a.m. Food Network
The Zoo: Bronx Tales Seven little ones join the penguin exhibit and are quick to mingle with the rest of the colony. Also, a nyala calf is born in this new episode. 7 p.m. Animal Planet
The Zoo Three rare wild canines make a challenging cross-country journey to the zoo in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted In New Zealand chef Ramsay discovers the secrets of Maori cuisine. A second new episode revisits the food and culture of Louisiana’s bayous. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Saved by the Barn This new episode reveals how the cast of the unscripted series adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. 9:02 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Project Angel Food Telethon With Eric McCormack, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jessica Holmes hosting, scheduled performers include Annie Lennox, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Deborah Cox and Billy Idol. The charity event will also feature appearances by Mayor Eric Garcetti, Elton John, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sharon Stone and Marie Osmond and others. 7 p.m. CW
SPECIALS
Impact of COVID-19 on Public Libraries Librarians weigh in on how the effect pandemic has had on public libraries. (N) 6 a.m. CSPAN2
Global Goal: Unite for Our Future: The Concert Performers and world leaders unite to raise awareness and funds to defeat COVID-19 in a global event featuring Dwayne Johnson, Coldplay, Shakira, Yemi Alade, Chris Rock, Billy Porter and others. 5 p.m. MSNBC and 8 p.m. NBC
1968 This new four-part special, airing in its entirety, recalls what many regarded as the most tumultuous year in our country’s recent history, until now. Up first, a look at a turning point in the Vietnam War and the beginning of the 1968 presidential election. That’s followed by “Tragedy Strikes,” which recalls the events following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s pursuit of the Democratic nomination. “The Uprising” documents the aftermath of Kennedy’s assassination, and “Fall” revisits Richard Nixon‘s narrow win in the presidential election. (N) 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CNN
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Maya Feller; Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews National Immigration Forum Executive Director Ali Noorani. 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Author and former national security advisor John Bolton (“The Room Where It Happened”). Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The U.N. turns 75 years old: Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations. John Bolton’s disclosures: Former national security advisor Thomas Donilon. President Trump’s polls: Nate Cohn, the New York Times. COVID-19 in the U.S. and the EU: Holly Jarman, University of Michigan School of Public Health. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); Michael Milken, the Milken Institute. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Vice President Mike Pence. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.). Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.). Author and former national security advisor John Bolton (“The Room Where It Happened”). Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr.; Hugh Hewitt; Kasie Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).Former CDC director Tom Frieden. Hawk Newsome, Black Lives Matter. Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch. Panel: Marc Thiessen; Gillian Turner; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How Fox influences President Trump; Republican governors and the Trump base downplay the severity of the pandemic: Kirsten Powers; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Facebook fights back against ad boycott: Bill Moyers (“Moyers on Democracy” podcast); Social media: Joan Lunden. Documentary “Trump and the Law”: Jake Tapper.
(N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Jessica Tarlov; Griff Jenkins; Charlie Gasparino; pollster Frank Luntz; Mara Liasson; Emily Compagno. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Election officials to explore ways to keep the public safe at the polls and offer alternatives to in-person voting. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
A Hard Day’s Night John, Paul, George and Ringo were on top of the world in 1964 when the Beatles made their film debuts in this madcap, high-energy musical directed by Richard Lester. Victor Spinetti costars. The score includes “And I Love Her,” “If I Fell,” “Can’t Buy Me Love, “I Should’ve Known Better,” and the title track. Airing as part of “The Essentials: ‘60s Rock Films” themed lineup. 5 p.m. TCM
Judy Actress and singer Judy Garland (Rene Zellweger) arrives in London in 1968, where she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance. Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon also star. 8 p.m. Epix
Doctor Sleep Mike Flanagan wrote, directed and edited this 2019 adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 literary sequel to “The Shining.” Ewan McGregor stars as the now-adult Danny Torrance, who is trying to recover from the chronic alcoholism he fell into to mute his psychic powers. He starts getting telepathic messages from a young girl (Kyliegh Curran) who also has a shining. Rebecca Ferguson and Cliff Curtis also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Wrong Housesitter After a writer moves in to a new home, his editor sends him on an out-of-town assignment so he hires someone to keep an eye on the place, and soon regrets it. Vivica A. Fox, Jason-Shane Scott and Anna Dobbins star in this 2020 melodrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 8 a.m. IFC
The Italian Job (2003) 8 a.m. Paramount
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 a.m. Syfy
King Kong (1933) 9 a.m. TCM
Holes (2003) 10 a.m. Freeform
Trainwreck (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 10:05 a.m. TMC
21 Jump Street (2012) 10:17 a.m. Starz
Brute Force (1947) 11 a.m. TCM
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Noon and 7 p.m. CMT
Point Break (2015) Noon and 2:30 p.m. IFC
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) Noon TMC
Lethal Weapon (1987) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:32 p.m. Syfy
Juliet, Naked (2018) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Shazam! (2019) 12:35 p.m. HBO
The Caine Mutiny (1954) 12:45 p.m. TCM
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 1 p.m. KDOC
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 1 p.m. FX
Transformers (2007) 2:45 p.m. TBS
Hanna (2011) 2:50 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 3 p.m. AMC
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 3 p.m. Sundance
Brothers (2009) 3:12 p.m. Cinemax
48 HRS. (1982) 3:52 p.m. Encore
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 4 p.m. OWN
Love & Mercy (2014) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:28 p.m. Syfy
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5 p.m. TNT
Jurassic Park (1993) 5:15 p.m. USA
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. IFC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Joker (2019) 5:55 p.m. HBO
Dirty Dancing (1987) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Don’t Look Back (1967) 7 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Judy (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
The Departed (2006) 8 p.m. IFC
The Wrong Housesitter (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Hustlers (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 9 p.m. Sundance
The Lady From Shanghai (1948) 9 p.m. TCM
And Then There Were None (1945) 9:52 p.m. KVCR
Rocketman (2019) 10 p.m. Epix
Manhattan (1979) 11 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 11:15 p.m. IFC
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 11:15 p.m. TNT
Ready or Not (2019) 11:35 p.m. HBO
Movies on TV this week: June 28: “An American in Paris” on TCM; “Glory” on OWN; “A Clockwork Orange” on Showtime; “Singin’ in the Rain” on TCM
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
TV Listings for the week of June 28 - July 4 in PDF format
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.