What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: And She Could Be Next’ on PBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Greg Proops. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever This new episode recalls JoJo Fletcher’s experience on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Penn tries to fool Teller in this new episode. Featured magicians include Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu and Rubén Vilagrand. (N) 9 p.m. CW

POV Filmed during the 2018 midterm elections, the new documentary “And She Could Be Next: Building the Movement” follows a defiant coalition of women of color as they attempt to transform politics from the ground up. Rashida Tlaib and Stacey Abrams are among the organizers and candidates. (Part 1 of 2) 9 p.m. KOCE

Generation Renovation: Lake House (season finale) 9 p.m. HGTV

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman A new episode travels to Poland and Germany to follow ominous clues that eventually lead to a cave that was used to hide treasures, as well as a crypt where Nazis once held occult rituals. 9 p.m. Travel

To Catch a Beautician (N) 9 p.m. VH1

Cannonball (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Beyond the Unknown (N) 10 p.m. Travel

Find Love Viewers are invited to call in and log on to try to win the heart of a contestant. 11 p.m. TLC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daveed Diggs; Ben Platt; chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tamron Hall; Dr. Wendy Bazilian. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jon Stewart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Laverne Cox; chef Curtis Stone. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Marcia Gay Harden (“Barkskins”); Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton”); Patton Oswalt and Liz Garbus. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Billy Porter; Marcia Gay Harden; Wilson Cruz; Gerald Bostock. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The leading causes of death from everyday accidents; sweating; nonstick pans. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Laurie Todd-Smith. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Kaley Cuoco. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Hudson; Alessia Cara performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Brian Wilson performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nico Santos; Sabrina Jalees. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 a.m. HBO

Almost Famous (2000) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 10 a.m. FX

Ghost (1990) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 11:10 a.m. HBO

The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:26 a.m. Encore

Zoolander (2001) Noon IFC

Flatliners (1990) 12:25 p.m. Epix

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 1 p.m. FX

Casino Royale (2006) 1:25 p.m. HBO

Independence Day (1996) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 1:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 2 p.m. IFC

The Grey (2012) 2 p.m. Showtime

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:28 p.m. Starz

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2:30 p.m. VH1

Love, Simon (2018) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Donnie Brasco (1997) 4:10 p.m. TMC

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 4:28 p.m. Syfy

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 5 p.m. Showtime

The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Out of Sight (1998) 5:51 p.m. Starz

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

A Star Is Born (2018) 6:42 p.m. HBO

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 7:15 p.m. AMC

The Karate Kid (1984) 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance

The Princess Bride (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America

Changing Lanes (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

The Hangover (2009) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Mysterious Island (1961) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Friends With Benefits (2011) 9 p.m. Encore

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Fifth Element (1997) 9 p.m. Syfy

Creed II (2018) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 10:15 p.m. AMC

Mighty Joe Young (1949) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Jackie Brown (1997) 10:54 p.m. Encore

The Terminator (1984) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

Wanted (2008) 11:33 p.m. Syfy

The Usual Suspects (1995) 11:35 p.m. TMC

Thelma & Louise (1991) 11:50 p.m. Epix