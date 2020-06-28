What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: And She Could Be Next’ on PBS
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Greg Proops. (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever This new episode recalls JoJo Fletcher’s experience on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Penn tries to fool Teller in this new episode. Featured magicians include Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu and Rubén Vilagrand. (N) 9 p.m. CW
POV Filmed during the 2018 midterm elections, the new documentary “And She Could Be Next: Building the Movement” follows a defiant coalition of women of color as they attempt to transform politics from the ground up. Rashida Tlaib and Stacey Abrams are among the organizers and candidates. (Part 1 of 2) 9 p.m. KOCE
Generation Renovation: Lake House (season finale) 9 p.m. HGTV
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman A new episode travels to Poland and Germany to follow ominous clues that eventually lead to a cave that was used to hide treasures, as well as a crypt where Nazis once held occult rituals. 9 p.m. Travel
To Catch a Beautician (N) 9 p.m. VH1
Cannonball (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Beyond the Unknown (N) 10 p.m. Travel
Find Love Viewers are invited to call in and log on to try to win the heart of a contestant. 11 p.m. TLC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Daveed Diggs; Ben Platt; chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tamron Hall; Dr. Wendy Bazilian. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jon Stewart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Laverne Cox; chef Curtis Stone. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Marcia Gay Harden (“Barkskins”); Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton”); Patton Oswalt and Liz Garbus. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Billy Porter; Marcia Gay Harden; Wilson Cruz; Gerald Bostock. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The leading causes of death from everyday accidents; sweating; nonstick pans. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Laurie Todd-Smith. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Kaley Cuoco. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Hudson; Alessia Cara performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Brian Wilson performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nico Santos; Sabrina Jalees. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 a.m. HBO
Almost Famous (2000) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 10 a.m. FX
Ghost (1990) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 11:10 a.m. HBO
The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:26 a.m. Encore
Zoolander (2001) Noon IFC
Flatliners (1990) 12:25 p.m. Epix
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 1 p.m. FX
Casino Royale (2006) 1:25 p.m. HBO
Independence Day (1996) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 1:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 2 p.m. IFC
The Grey (2012) 2 p.m. Showtime
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:28 p.m. Starz
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2:30 p.m. VH1
Love, Simon (2018) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Donnie Brasco (1997) 4:10 p.m. TMC
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 4:28 p.m. Syfy
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 5 p.m. Showtime
The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Out of Sight (1998) 5:51 p.m. Starz
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix
The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
A Star Is Born (2018) 6:42 p.m. HBO
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 7:15 p.m. AMC
The Karate Kid (1984) 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance
The Princess Bride (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America
Changing Lanes (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
The Hangover (2009) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Mysterious Island (1961) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Friends With Benefits (2011) 9 p.m. Encore
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Fifth Element (1997) 9 p.m. Syfy
Creed II (2018) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 10:15 p.m. AMC
Mighty Joe Young (1949) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Jackie Brown (1997) 10:54 p.m. Encore
The Terminator (1984) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
Wanted (2008) 11:33 p.m. Syfy
The Usual Suspects (1995) 11:35 p.m. TMC
Thelma & Louise (1991) 11:50 p.m. Epix
